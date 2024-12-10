Get the 512GB Surface Pro 11 tablet with free keyboard for $999 — just in time for the holidays

Holiday savings are abundant this month with epic discounts on tablets for productivity. For a limited time, you can get Microsoft's latest Surface Pro Copilot+ PC tablet with keyboard for a stellar price.

Right now, the 512GB model Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard is on sale for $999 at Best Buy. Normally, this tablet with keyboard bundle would set you back $1,349, so that's a massive $350 in savings.

The 256GB model Surface Pro 11 tablet alone costs $999, so you're a free storage upgrade and a free Surface keyboard with this excellent deal. Microsoft has it for the same price.

This is the lowest price ever for this Surface Pro 11 with keyboard bundle. I track prices for a living and it's also among the best tablet deals I've seen all year.

Built for productivity, the Surface Pro 11 pairs with the included detachable keyboard to become a powerful laptop replacement. It features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security for peace of mind mobility.

If you want a travel-friendly tablet for getting things done when you're on the move, the Surface Pro 11 with keyboard bundle is a wise choice.

Today's best Surface Pro 11 deal