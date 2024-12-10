Get the 512GB Surface Pro 11 tablet with free keyboard for $999 — just in time for the holidays
Save $350 on the Surface Pro 11 with keyboard budle
Holiday savings are abundant this month with epic discounts on tablets for productivity. For a limited time, you can get Microsoft's latest Surface Pro Copilot+ PC tablet with keyboard for a stellar price.
Right now, the 512GB model Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard is on sale for $999 at Best Buy. Normally, this tablet with keyboard bundle would set you back $1,349, so that's a massive $350 in savings.
The 256GB model Surface Pro 11 tablet alone costs $999, so you're a free storage upgrade and a free Surface keyboard with this excellent deal. Microsoft has it for the same price.
This is the lowest price ever for this Surface Pro 11 with keyboard bundle. I track prices for a living and it's also among the best tablet deals I've seen all year.
Built for productivity, the Surface Pro 11 pairs with the included detachable keyboard to become a powerful laptop replacement. It features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security for peace of mind mobility.
If you want a travel-friendly tablet for getting things done when you're on the move, the Surface Pro 11 with keyboard bundle is a wise choice.
Today's best Surface Pro 11 deal
Overview:
Save $350 on the Surface Pro 11 Tablet with Keyboard in this limited time deal from Best Buy.
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: June 2024
Price comparison: Microsoft $999
Reviews consensus: In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a versatile productivity tablet. When paired with an optional Surface Pro keyboard (sold separately), the Surface Pro 11 does double duty as a laptop.
Don't buy it if: You don't want a detachable keyboard or a device for grap
