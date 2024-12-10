Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet crashes to $199, its lowest price ever
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen stylus for just $199 at Amazon
Are you looking for an Android tablet that can handle basic tasks and take notes? Jump on this limited-time deal at Amazon and buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) tablet for just $199.
This $130 discount brings the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite back to its lowest price. Don't bother shopping around, either: Amazon is the exclusive retailer for this 2024 S6 Lite refresh.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) marks the third iteration of this tablet. We reviewed the original Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite in 2020, and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. We called it "an excellent option if you want a basic tablet to watch videos, browse the web, or use Android apps." Now, four years and two hardware refreshes later, we stand by that statement, thanks to its updated Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor and Android 14 OS.
This tablet has a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000 x 1,200) TFT display, CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB). The 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also on sale for just $50 more. The S6 Lite has front and rear cameras, AKG-tuned dual speakers, and its 7,040 mAh battery can last up to 14 hours.
Of note, the S6 Lite remains one of the best values among notetaking tablets. It includes Samsung's S Pen writing stylus at this price. Only one other tablet comes with a stylus for under $200, and that's this Amazon Fire Max 11 Stylus bundle now on sale for $174.
You can snag the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite for just $199 at Amazon for a limited time. It's well worth that price if you're looking for a capable Android tablet for notetaking, streaming media, and general productivity tasks like web browsing, document creation, social media, and email.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) deal
Save $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) tablet. This 2024 refresh of the S6 Lite is only available at Amazon. With this discount, the S6 Lite is one of the least expensive tablets you can buy that includes a stylus. If you want more onboard memory, add another $50 and buy the 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $249.
Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14speakers, backlit keyboard and haptic touchpad, S Pen Stylus
Launch date: 2024
Price history: At $130 off its list price of $330, this limited-time sale brings the S6 Lite down to its lowest price ever.
Reviews consensus: We didn't review the 2024 refresh, but we did review the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite when it came out in 2020 and noted it was "an excellent option if you want a basic tablet to watch videos, browse the web or use Android apps." With its latest hardware update -- the second since our review — this model has only gotten better.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a capable, basic Android tablet that's great for streaming media and general productivity tasks like web browsing, document creation, social media, and email. It comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus, which makes this tablet a great value and one of the least expensive notetaking tablets you can buy today.
Don't buy it if: You want to need more processing power and onboard storage for gaming or hardcore content creation. You want a sharper display with a higher resolution.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.