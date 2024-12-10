Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet crashes to $199, its lowest price ever

Are you looking for an Android tablet that can handle basic tasks and take notes? Jump on this limited-time deal at Amazon and buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) tablet for just $199.

This $130 discount brings the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite back to its lowest price. Don't bother shopping around, either: Amazon is the exclusive retailer for this 2024 S6 Lite refresh.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) marks the third iteration of this tablet. We reviewed the original Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite in 2020, and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. We called it "an excellent option if you want a basic tablet to watch videos, browse the web, or use Android apps." Now, four years and two hardware refreshes later, we stand by that statement, thanks to its updated Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor and Android 14 OS.

This tablet has a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000 x 1,200) TFT display, CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB). The 128GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also on sale for just $50 more. The S6 Lite has front and rear cameras, AKG-tuned dual speakers, and its 7,040 mAh battery can last up to 14 hours.

Of note, the S6 Lite remains one of the best values among notetaking tablets. It includes Samsung's S Pen writing stylus at this price. Only one other tablet comes with a stylus for under $200, and that's this Amazon Fire Max 11 Stylus bundle now on sale for $174.

You can snag the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite for just $199 at Amazon for a limited time. It's well worth that price if you're looking for a capable Android tablet for notetaking, streaming media, and general productivity tasks like web browsing, document creation, social media, and email.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) deal