Get a new Samsung Chromebook for only $100 on Cyber Monday — Here's how
Save up to $600 on a brand new Galaxy Chromebook Plus with this deal
At their core, Chromebooks are quite basic little devices. Their simplicity is wonderful for those shopping for a new laptop on a budget because it translates to a lower price tag, even at full price. With Cyber Monday deals stacked on top of the already low prices for Chromebooks, they become downright cheap.
Right now, you can pick up a brand new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus for only $99 when you trade in a phone, laptop, or tablet. This Chromebook is regularly priced at $699, but Samsung is offering its customers $100 off and up to $500 in savings with a device trade-in. Being able to pick up a brand new Galaxy Chromebook Plus for right under $100 is absolutely wild, but it's the real deal!
This is the only configuration for this Chromebook, and it features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of eUFS storage. These specs are great for internet browsing, media streaming, and even cloud gaming.
In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus review, we found it performed well both on the Geekbench 6 performance test compared to similar Chromebooks and in our real-world tests, which involved opening a dozen Chrome tabs and firing up a YouTube video.
Despite the smooth performance, it was also pretty efficient. On our battery test, the Galaxy Chromebook Plus lasted a whopping 11 hours and 12 minutes, surpassing the Chromebook average of 9 hours and 56 minutes.
We also loved its large 15.6-inch display, which is "fairly dynamic and plenty bright," and its incredibly lightweight, portable form factor. This laptop weighs a mere 2.5 pounds, making it a great travel companion.
If you want to take advantage of this stellar Cyber Monday deal, head to the Galaxy Chromebook Plus listing on Samsung's website, scroll down to the section titled Samsung Trade-in, and find your laptop, phone, or tablet from the dropdown menus to see how much you can save.
Today's best Galaxy Chromebook Plus deal
Overview: Samsung is offering customers $100 off its two-month-old Galaxy Chromebook Plus. You can also save up to $500 when you trade in an old laptop, tablet, or phone.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of eUFS storage, integrated Intel graphics, 1080p webcam, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, Chrome OS
Release Date: October 2024
Price history: This is the best deal we've ever seen for Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Plus.
Price check: Best Buy $664
Reviews: In our Galaxy Chromebook Plus review, we praised the laptop for its solid performance and battery life, a big and bright AMOLED display (uncommon for Chromebooks), and incredibly lightweight design. One of our only hang-ups with the Chromebook was its pricey retail price. With up to $600 in savings, I bet we'd have rated it 5 stars.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a laptop that can reliably access the web to work on documents, research topics, answer emails, and stream media.
Don't buy it if: You want to play Steam games on your laptop or need another app that requires Windows or macOS.
