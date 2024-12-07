5 PlayStation deals that debunk the biggest myth about Black Friday

Did you miss out on Black Friday deals? Cheer up; we've got good news.

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday — and the frenzy that comes with them — are behind us. But as the rolling waves of discounts on sought-after tech like the PlayStation 5 show, the supposition that if you miss Black Friday sales, you're out of luck is maybe the biggest myth in commerce. If you've ever wondered if Black Friday deals are really better, we're here to say the answer is not always.

In fact, there are still some great deals on PS5 gear and games. To help you out, I hand-picked the top 5 to help you save this weekend and bust the myth that Black Friday is your only chance for deep discounts.

For instance, you can save $75 on the PlayStation 5 Slim at Amazon right now. The PS5 is a pricey console, but this deal makes it a little more affordable. That discount is enough to cover a game or two! Plus, this version has the coveted disc slot.

A ton of great PS5 games are also on sale right now. You can pick up Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for just $14 on Amazon. This slick platformer makes a great addition to any game library (or the perfect gift for a PS5 player).

Those deals are just the tip of the holiday sales iceberg! Here are this weekend's top five PS5 deals to help you save on gifts, games, and gear.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: was $499 now $424 at Amazon Save $75 on the PS5 Slim at Amazon! The Sony PS5 Slim packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, backward compatibility, and 1TB of SSD storage. Thanks to a high-speed SSD, expect lightning-fast load times, plus deeper-immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: was $77 now $54 at Walmart Score $23 off on a PS5 DualSense wireless controller! PlayStation DualSense controllers are some of the best you can buy, not just for the PS5 but also for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. These controllers pair an immaculate design with rapid-trigger performance for a gaming experience that's tough to beat, whether you're gaming on your laptop or a slick new PS5.

NBA 2K25 for PS5: was $69 now $30 at Amazon Score 57% off on NBA 2K25 for PS5! NBA 2K25 is the latest entry in the hit basketball series, complete with updated graphics, rosters, and game modes. Test your skills in the competitive City mode or become the manager of your own team in MyNBA, which includes six different Eras to play through.

Lowest price Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for PS5: was $49 now $14 at Amazon Snag the latest Prince of Persia hit for an all-time low price! Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is among the highest-praised game releases of the year. If you haven't played this phenomenal platformer yet, you can pick it up for just $14 on Amazon this weekend! This is one PS5 title you don't want to miss out on.