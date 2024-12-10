Here's how you can get the outstanding Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for as little as $99

We're in the thick of the holiday deals season, with retailers slashing prices on old tech to make room for new tech next year.

Through Samsung directly, you can grab $200 off the Galaxy Tab S9, $100 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, or $300 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. If you're looking for a last-minute tech gift for someone special or want to treat yourself, one of these highly rated tablets is a great option.

Have an old tablet to trade in? The deal gets even sweeter. When you trade in a valid device, you can save up to $500 in instant trade-in credit. If you have a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to trade in, for example, you can get the $200 discount and $500 in trade-in credit, slashing the Galaxy Tab S9 to a mere $99.

For your convenience, here are Samsung's current trade-in values for a few other popular devices:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $450 in trade-in credit

$450 in trade-in credit Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: $400 in trade-in credit

$400 in trade-in credit Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $400 in trade-in credit

$400 in trade-in credit Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (6th Gen): $500 in trade-in credit

$500 in trade-in credit Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (4th or 5th Gen): $400 in trade-in credit

$400 in trade-in credit Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $497 in trade-in credit

$497 in trade-in credit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $437 in trade-in credit

$437 in trade-in credit Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $448 in trade-in credit

$448 in trade-in credit Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: $445 in trade-in credit

$445 in trade-in credit Google Pixel 8 Pro: $264 in trade-in credit

If you don't have a tablet to trade in, the default discounts Samsung's offering on its Galaxy S9 Series tablets are still great. That said, definitely check out the best tablet deals we've rounded up for December to compare all your options.

And if you're still shopping for your last few holiday gifts, be sure to browse these 9 holiday tech deals we found at Amazon.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deal