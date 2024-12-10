Here's how you can get the outstanding Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for as little as $99
Save up to $700 on a new Galaxy Tab S9 from Samsung
We're in the thick of the holiday deals season, with retailers slashing prices on old tech to make room for new tech next year.
Through Samsung directly, you can grab $200 off the Galaxy Tab S9, $100 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, or $300 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. If you're looking for a last-minute tech gift for someone special or want to treat yourself, one of these highly rated tablets is a great option.
Have an old tablet to trade in? The deal gets even sweeter. When you trade in a valid device, you can save up to $500 in instant trade-in credit. If you have a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to trade in, for example, you can get the $200 discount and $500 in trade-in credit, slashing the Galaxy Tab S9 to a mere $99.
For your convenience, here are Samsung's current trade-in values for a few other popular devices:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $450 in trade-in credit
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: $400 in trade-in credit
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $400 in trade-in credit
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (6th Gen): $500 in trade-in credit
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (4th or 5th Gen): $400 in trade-in credit
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $497 in trade-in credit
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $437 in trade-in credit
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $448 in trade-in credit
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: $445 in trade-in credit
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $264 in trade-in credit
If you don't have a tablet to trade in, the default discounts Samsung's offering on its Galaxy S9 Series tablets are still great. That said, definitely check out the best tablet deals we've rounded up for December to compare all your options.
And if you're still shopping for your last few holiday gifts, be sure to browse these 9 holiday tech deals we found at Amazon.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deal
Overview: Save $200 outright on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9. Then, with a valid tablet trade-in, you can save up to an additional $500 to snag a new Galaxy Tab S9 for just $99.
Features: 11-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD), 12-megapixel front camera, 13-megapixel rear camera, Android 14 out of the box
Release Date: August 2023
Price history: The lowest base price we've ever seen for the Galaxy Tab S9 is $593 via Amazon. However, this trade-in offer helps the Galaxy Tab S9 dip to the best deal price we've seen so far.
Price check: Best Buy $599 with up to $250 more off w/ trade-in
Reviews: We haven't reviewed the Galaxy Tab S9, but our sister site Tom's Guide has, and had plenty of good things to say about it. The Galaxy Tab S9 features a beautiful, vibrant AMOLED display, a good speaker setup, and "meaningful performance improvements" over its predecessor equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: Hands-on
Buy it if: You need a high-quality, visually appealing tablet to stream media, browse the internet, and hop on video calls — and you don't care if it's last-gen.
Don't buy it if: You want to be able to treat your tablet like a laptop and carry out more power-hungry tasks. Instead, opt for a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or an iPad Pro M4.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.