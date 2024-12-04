You can still score big savings on these 5 Motorola phones at Amazon

With all eyes on Android behemoths like Samsung and Google, it's easy to overlook other flagship Android brands like Motorola. With Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals behind us, Amazon still has these five unlocked Motorola phones on sale for a limited time.

The discounts aren't all as deep as during the recent sale events, but this Amazon sale is still very respectable. For example, the unlocked Motorola Razr+ 2024 is now $799. That's a savings of $200 over the regular price, and $50 more than Amazon's lowest-ever price.

The Motorola Razr+ is an eye-catching phone we love, and it's a great Samsung Z Flip 6 alternative. It's a capable, pocket-friendly foldable flip phone with a stylish design that opens up to a lovely internal 6.9-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Razr+ has a larger external display than its predecessor, with a more interactive external display for quick notification checks and camera guidance. And its rear camera delivers attractive images (though in our camera battle, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip came out ahead) and outstanding selfies using its 32MP front-facing camera.

If you want to spend even less, the basic Motorola Razr 2024 is also on sale for $599, $100 less than its usual price.

For those seeking a deal on the level of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, we've found that, too. You can now buy the excellent Motorola G Stylus 5G 2024 for $249, just $12 shy of its cheapest price ever. As its name implies, the G Stylus 5G has a built-in stylus. The stylus lacks the fancy extras of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's S Pen, but you can buy the G Stylus phone for a fraction of the cost -- and it's the cheapest phone that lets you take notes directly on-screen.

See all of Amazon's Motorola phone deals, and check out our other picks for the best phone deals available now.

Today's 5 Best Motorola phone deals

Motorola Razr+ 2024: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Get the unlocked Motorola Razr+ 2024 for $200 off at Amazon. Available in Hot Pink, Peach Fuzz, Midnight Blue, and Spring Green colorways. Save even more when you buy the 2023 Razr+, now on sale for $549 (its lowest price ever). Features: 6.9-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080) internal pOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh, 4-inch (1,272 x 1,080) cover display up to 90Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP wide, 50MP 2X optical zoom rear-facing camera; 32MP (front-facing camera) Price check: Best Buy $799

Motorola Razr 2024: was $699 now $599 at Amazon Get the unlocked Motorola Razr 2024 for $599 at Amazon. This sale saves you $100 off the regular price. Available in Beach Sand, Spritz Orange, and Koala Grey colorways. Save even more when you buy the 2023 Razr, now on sale for $349. Features: 6.9-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080) 120Hz internal pOLED display, 1.5-inch OLED cover display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide; 32MP front-facing camera Price check: Best Buy $599

Motorola G Stylus 5G 2024: was $399 now $249 at Amazon Save $150 on the unlocked Moto G stylus at Amazon. This capable phone provides the convenience of built-in stylus, without the high cost that comes with a flagship phone. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 32MP front-facing camera, 50MP wide camera with 13MP ultrawide camera, expandable storage, 15W wireless charging, built-in stylus Price check: Best Buy $249