You can still score big savings on these 5 Motorola phones at Amazon

Motorola's latest 2024 phones — including the Razr+ and G Stylus 5G — are on sale now in time for the holidays
With all eyes on Android behemoths like Samsung and Google, it's easy to overlook other flagship Android brands like Motorola. With Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals behind us, Amazon still has these five unlocked Motorola phones on sale for a limited time.
The discounts aren't all as deep as during the recent sale events, but this Amazon sale is still very respectable. For example, the unlocked Motorola Razr+ 2024 is now $799. That's a savings of $200 over the regular price, and $50 more than Amazon's lowest-ever price.
The Motorola Razr+ is an eye-catching phone we love, and it's a great Samsung Z Flip 6 alternative. It's a capable, pocket-friendly foldable flip phone with a stylish design that opens up to a lovely internal 6.9-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
The Razr+ has a larger external display than its predecessor, with a more interactive external display for quick notification checks and camera guidance. And its rear camera delivers attractive images (though in our camera battle, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip came out ahead) and outstanding selfies using its 32MP front-facing camera.
If you want to spend even less, the basic Motorola Razr 2024 is also on sale for $599, $100 less than its usual price.
For those seeking a deal on the level of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, we've found that, too. You can now buy the excellent Motorola G Stylus 5G 2024 for $249, just $12 shy of its cheapest price ever. As its name implies, the G Stylus 5G has a built-in stylus. The stylus lacks the fancy extras of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's S Pen, but you can buy the G Stylus phone for a fraction of the cost -- and it's the cheapest phone that lets you take notes directly on-screen.
Today's 5 Best Motorola phone deals
Get the unlocked Motorola Razr+ 2024 for $200 off at Amazon. Available in Hot Pink, Peach Fuzz, Midnight Blue, and Spring Green colorways. Save even more when you buy the 2023 Razr+, now on sale for $549 (its lowest price ever).
Features: 6.9-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080) internal pOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh, 4-inch (1,272 x 1,080) cover display up to 90Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP wide, 50MP 2X optical zoom rear-facing camera; 32MP (front-facing camera)
Price check: Best Buy $799
Get the unlocked Motorola Razr 2024 for $599 at Amazon. This sale saves you $100 off the regular price. Available in Beach Sand, Spritz Orange, and Koala Grey colorways. Save even more when you buy the 2023 Razr, now on sale for $349.
Features: 6.9-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1080) 120Hz internal pOLED display, 1.5-inch OLED cover display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide; 32MP front-facing camera
Price check: Best Buy $599
Save $150 on the unlocked Moto G stylus at Amazon. This capable phone provides the convenience of built-in stylus, without the high cost that comes with a flagship phone.
Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 32MP front-facing camera, 50MP wide camera with 13MP ultrawide camera, expandable storage, 15W wireless charging, built-in stylus
Price check: Best Buy $249
Save $40 on the Motorola Moto G Play 2024 at Amazon. This discount drops the price to within $8 of its lowest-ever price. With a durable Sapphire Blue exterior and 4G support, this is the perfect Android starter phone for the price. It even has features like a fingerprint reader and facial recognition.
Features: 6.9-inch (1600 x 720) 90Hz LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 50MP rear-facing camera, 8MP front-facing camera, 4G connectivity, headphone jack, expandable storage
Price check: Best Buy $109
Lowest price! Save $250 on the unlocked Motorola Edge phone at Amazon.
Features: 6.6-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) pOLED Endless Edge Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP wide with 13MP ultrawide rear-facing camera, 32MP front-facing camera
Price check: Best Buy $299
