HyperX gaming headsets are up to 40% off, just in time for the holidays

Black Friday has blown by, and Cyber Monday is in our rearview mirror, but that doesn't mean that there aren't great deals still to be found. So, if you picked up some sweet new games in the sales and want to experience them in all their glory, then these HyperX gaming headset deals at Amazon should have your attention.

Our top pick of the deals has to be the $77 discount on the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless. This is HyperX's flagship headset, and it comes with all the bells and whistles that you'd expect from a $200 headset.

It's super comfortable to wear thanks to memory foam earcups, coated in breathable leatherette to keep your ears from getting too sweaty. The sound quality is top-notch too, and you won't need to charge it too often as HyperX claims it can manage 300 hours of wireless gaming.

There are cheaper options out there, but you're getting a lot of headset for $125 here. And if you don't need it to be wireless, you can get the HyperX Cloud Alpha wired for just $59.

If you do want something a little cheaper (or something that plays nice with games consoles) then we've highlighted four other great headset deals below. There are discounts on the wired and wireless versions of the Cloud III, along with 40% off the older Cloud II model; check them out below.

And if you want more big savings in the run-up to Christmas aka the best time to smash through your gaming backlog, then our best gaming deals in December guide has you covered.

HyperX Cloud III Wireless: was $149 now $121 at Amazon Save $28 on this highly-rated wireless gaming headset from HyperX. It's got 53mm drivers that offer excellent audio quality packed into a sleek black and red design. Both the headband and ear cushions are made from memory foam for maximum comfort and on top of that, the headset boasts up to 120 hours of battery life. It works with PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Check out our HyperX Cloud III Wireless review for our full thoughts.

HyperX Cloud III Wired: was $99 now $59 at Amazon If you're not bothered about having a wireless headset and want to save a few bucks, this wired version of the Cloud III offers all the same great specs as the wireless one at an even lower price. We reviewed the HyperX Cloud III Wired and we loved it thanks to the excellent battery life, performance, and comfort. It works with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless: was $199 now $122 at Amazon If you're looking for deals but you're still willing to spend a bit more on a premium wireless headset, the Cloud Alpha would like a word with you. It offers 300 hours of wireless gaming with crystal clear audio thanks to the dual-chamber drivers. The build quality is top-notch too thanks to the aluminum frame and breathable leatherette-coated memory foam earcups. The wireless version only works with PC though, so console gamers should look at the wired version below. Save $77 on this outstanding headset.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired: was $99 now $59 at Amazon Déjà vu time, because this is another wired version of a headset we just talked about. If you don't mind being tethered to your gaming rig, you're getting a lot of headset for under $60 here. This headset works with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.