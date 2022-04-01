Amazon Spring Sale 2022: Here are the best early Prime Day tech and gaming deals

Amazon’s Spring Sale is essentially a glorified Prime Day test run, with a slew of huge price cuts across laptops, headphones, smartphones and games.

It’s been popping off for a few years now and has remained relatively under the radar of savvy shoppers, in favour of bigger events in summer and towards the end of the year.

But really, this is the first real chance outside of specific shock deals (which I share in the Daily Deals update) to dive into a proper gadget and gaming sale. So, without further ado, here are the best savings you can find in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Best Amazon Spring Sale deals

Acer Nitro 5 bundle: was £849 now £699 @ Amazon

Acer have gone hard on the specs here for a budget system — packing in a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All of this with, bundled with a gaming headset and mouse for £150 saving makes a steal for gaming enthusiasts.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, M1 chip): was £749 now £719 @ Amazon

The big improvement in Apple's M1 iPad Pro is of course the inclusion of its beasty M1 chip, which comes armed with a next-gen neural engine and more cores than you’d care to count for some insanely good performance.

Asus VivoBook 15: was £699 now £549 @ Amazon

Now £150 off, this Asus VivoBook 15 is a steal when considering what it gets you. With a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is a workhouse that will handle multi-tasking and workloads without a hitch.

Bowers & Wilkins Beoplay EQ Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Amazon

B&O's latest earbuds are fantastic with top tier ANC, stunning hi-fidelity sound and exceptional craftsmanship. If you need a good upper-tier pair of earbuds, these are the ones to get at £100 off!

2020 Apple iPad Air: was £519.99 now £499 @ Amazon

Reduced to clear, the previous gen iPad Air has more than enough power for most people. As you can read in our iPad Air review , we’re huge fans of the sleek design, powerful A14 Bionic Chip and awesome battery life.

Save big on this OnePlus flagship killer OnePlus Nord 5G: was £379 now £279 @ Amazon

OnePlus is a go-to name for anyone looking for a flagship killer, and the Nord 5G doesn't disappoint. A 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate up front, a quad camera setup round back with a 48MP main shooter and OIS, Snapdragon 765G CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, alongside a 4,100 mAh battery.

SanDisk Portable SSD 2TB: was £363 now £199 @ Amazon

A tiny portable SSD for some high-capacity fast storage on-the-go. Ideal if you're keen to get a MacBook and don't want to pay a tonne for the internal storage upgrades.

Logitech C920 HD webcam: was £89 now £73 @ Amazon

Improve your picture on those family zooms. Be the source of your work colleagues' jealousy. Whatever your use case, the Logitech C920 produces a nice, clear picture in a sleek package. As a personal recommendation, it also makes a good cam for first time streamers.