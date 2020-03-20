MacBook Air 2020 review (hands on)

As ultraportables go, the MacBook Air more often than not sits at the top of the heap. However, like most Apple products, it's been just out of reach of being affordable. Sure, it's been the cheapest MacBook you could get, but with a starting price of $1,099, that's not saying much.

That changes with the MacBook Air 2020. Starting at an unheard of $999 ($899 for education users), Apple is extending consumers' wallets a much-needed olive branch. But don't assume because it's cheaper, that Apple made any compromises. The laptop gets a host of new features including a Intel 10th Gen processor and the Magic Keyboard. This just might be the best MacBook Air yet.

(Image credit: Future)

Pricing and availability

Apple sent us the $999 base model which has a dual-core Intel 10th Gen Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM and Intel Iris Plus graphics. The company doubled the base storage from a 128 to 256GB SSD, a move everyone can appreciate.

The other preconfigured model gives you a quad-core Intel 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU -- a first for the MacBook Air. There's also 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

You can customize the Air with a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, but that would jack the price up to a budget-exasperating $2,249.

Design

(Image credit: Future)

What can I say? It's a MacBook Air. That means it's just as stunning and sleek as its predecessor. Wrapped in gold, I'd be proud to pull this out of my bag no matter where I went. The iconic emblem regally gleams whenever the light hits the lid. Outside of that, it's just a plane of uninterrupted anodized aluminum. It's a gilded minimalist vibe that I'm digging.

The interior offers more gold with a massive Trackpad and a new, improved keyboard (more on that later). Located in the top-right corner, the power button doubles as the Touch ID sensor.

It still has dimensions fitting of its moniker, the 2020 Air has the same dimensions of its predecessor, the MacBook Air (2019) at 2.8 pounds, 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches.

Display

(Image credit: Future)

Apple's Retina display continues to be as pretty as the proverbial picture. Singer/actress Janelle Monae’s wine-colored pantsuit drew my gaze during the Antebellum trailer, on the Air's 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600 panel. Details were crisp enough that I could see the individual creases and folds in what appeared to be the sateen material.

And that was before I enabled TrueTone, which adjusts the color temperature automatically according to the environment. In my naturally-lit living room, the color looked more natural while it seemed a bit more vivid in my bedroom to adjust for the dimmer setting.

I would definitely recommend keeping TrueTone enabled as the colors seemed a bit muted without the feature.

Keyboard

(Image credit: Future)

From here on out, the only time I want to hear about butterflies is when I'm nervous or taking a nature hike. Apple made the wise decision to ditch those horrid Butterfly keys for the Magic Keyboard found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The difference is palpable.

Boasting a 1-millimeter key travel, the Air's keys are springy and offer a satisfying click that makes me want to keep typing. And even after an hour of typing, my fingers feel like they just started working.

Performance

I'm bummed Apple didn't send out the Core i5 version of the Air. However, my preliminary experiences are proving promising. The Core i3 CPU held its own against my collection of 31 open tabs in Google Chrome. I didn't see any sign of slowdown, even when I started doing a few photo resizes in Adobe Photoshop.

I'm eager to see how it's going to hold up against the likes of the HP Spectre x360 and the Dell XPS 13.

Bottom Line

This is how you do affordable. So far, it seems that Apple has checked off most of the boxes on its fans' MacBook Air wish list. You get a powerful Intel 10th Gen CPU, the fantastic Magic keyboard and Touch ID in the beautiful svelte chassis we've come to expect from the brand. And here's the kicker, the starting config is under $1,000. If the MacBook Air can stand up against our rigorous testing, this could be the ultraportable laptop of the year.