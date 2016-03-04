How to Use Safari Browser

Apple's Safari browser is the pre-loaded default on all of the company's desktop and mobile devices, making it the most important application on MacBooks, iPads and iPhones. Safari offers great performance and ease of use, whether you're reading Web pages on a 5-inch handset or a 15-inch laptop.
However, you can also dig deeper behind the scenes to enable new features and change settings to fit your needs. Our list of Safari tips and tricks will teach you how to block cookies, pin tabs, show a full URL while you browse and much more.
Check out the tutorials below to make the most Safari on both OS X and iOS.
Safari Browser Tips
- Manage Your Passwords in Safari
- How to Merge All Windows in Safari
- How to Block or Enable Plug-ins for Specific Sites in Safari
- Make Safari Read a Web Page Aloud to You
- Force Safari to Sync with iCloud
- How to Sync Safari Bookmarks with Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer
- Hide Top Sites in Safari
- See the Entire URL in Safari's Address Bar
- Quickly Close Open Tabs in Safari
- How to Delete Cookies and Stored Website Data in Safari
- How to Block Cookies in Safari
- How to Restore Recently Closed Tabs and Windows in Safari
- Search for Text Within a Web Page in Safari
- Pin a Tab in Safari
- How to Turn Off Website Notifications in Safari
- How to Mute Tabs in Safari
- How to Subscribe to RSS Feeds in Safari
- How to Send Safari Pages Between Devices