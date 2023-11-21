Live
Black Friday Deals LIVE: $600 off the best 2-in-1 laptops, a $229 iPad and more!
The best Black Friday deals of 2023 are already rolling in thick and fast. The floodgates have been opened earlier than usual this year, and we're already treading water in a sea of incredible savings — and Black Friday doesn't even officially start until Fri, Nov. 24!
Among the online retailers getting stuck in early are Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. All of which are delivering incredible savings on laptops, smartphones, tablets, monitors, games consoles, and more! Prefer to buy your tech right from the source? You're in luck, Samsung, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft are all taking part too!
We've been covering Black Friday for years now, and we know how to spot a great deal when we come across one. As our Deals Editor Hilda Scott would say "Friends don't let friends pay full price for anything," and as always we're hoping to be the friendly voice that guides you to the best Black Friday savings online.
See our highlights of today's best Black Friday deals below, and catch our LIVE deals updates at the bottom of the page (you can skip there by using the "Go to live deals ⤵" link at the end of each section too). Be sure to bookmark the page and check back often, as we'll be swapping deals in an out where possible and the live deals section will be updated right through to Cyber Monday with the best deals we come across!
Black Friday deals 2023: Quick links
- Samsung: save on phones, tablets, laptops, and more!
- Amazon: save on laptops, tablets, PC accessories
- Best Buy: save during the Early Black Friday Deals Right Now sale
- Dell: save on laptops, business notebooks, gaming rigs and more
- HP: up to 70% off laptops, printers, monitors
- Lenovo: up to 69% off ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Legion series laptops
- Razer: up save $1,500 on select Razer Blade laptops, free $250 gift card
- Target: save on electronics from video games to wearables
- Walmart: save on laptops, tablets, headphones and more
Black Friday deals 2023: Editor's choice
Google Pixel 7a:
$499 $374 @ Amazon
Save $125 on Google's impressive budget-friendly Pixel 7a smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience for less with the Pixel 7a's rich features and smooth performance. It's the Pixel experience you love, at a price you can't argue with.
Price check: $374 @ Google
Similar models on sale:
Google Pixel 8 Pro: $799 @ Amazon
Google Pixel 8: $549 @ Amazon
Google Pixel 7 Pro: $649 @ Amazon
Google Pixel Fold: $1,399 @ Amazon
Check out other Google Black Friday deals.
Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 34" Monitor:
$379 $265 @ Samsung
Save $114 on the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50G 34" Monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) panel with 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. Grab it today for an all-time low price.
Price Check: $279 @ Best Buy
Similar models on sale:
34" ViewFinity S65VC: $522 @ Samsung
34" ViewFinity CJ79: $499 @ Samsung
34" ViewFinity S5: $279 @ Best Buy
27" ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor: $1,169 @ Samsung
Check out other Samsung Black Friday deals.
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2:
$1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon
Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.
Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049
Similar models on sale:
Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ membership
Apple M2 MacBook Air: $899 @ Best Buy w/ membership
Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,799 @ B&H
Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2: $1,099 @ Best Buy
Check out other Apple MacBook Black Friday deals.
Black Friday deals 2023: Laptops
Samsung Galaxy Book 3:
$999 $749 @ Samsung
Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and snag it for its best price yet. For just under $750, you're getting a 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.
Similar models on sale:
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,049 @ Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $1,799 @ Samsung
Check out other Samsung Black Friday deals.
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2:
$1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon
Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.
Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049
Similar models on sale:
Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ membership
Apple M2 MacBook Air: $899 @ Best Buy w/ membership
Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,799 @ B&H
Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2: $1,099 @ Best Buy
Check out other Apple MacBook Black Friday deals.
Dell XPS 15 9530 RTX 4060:
$2,499 $1,999 @ Dell
Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. We tested this exact configuration and gave it a 4 out of 5-star and our Editor's Choice Award. We found its overall and gaming performance and sleek, elegant design impressive.
Price check: $1,840 @ Amazon (3rd Party)
Similar models on sale:
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,199 @ Dell
Check out other Dell Black Friday deals.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11:
$3,299 $1,419 @ Lenovo
Save 56% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKBFDEAL" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 star for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests.
Similar models on sale:
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3: $1,130 @ Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad T14: $945 @ Lenovo
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14: $585 @ Lenovo
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 2-in-1: $949 @ Lenovo
Check out other Lenovo Black Friday deals.
Black Friday deals 2023: Gaming laptops
HP Omen 16 AMD:
$1,849 $1,399 @ Best Buy
Best Buy knocks $450 off the HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits thanks to the powerful combo of AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core processor and RTX 4070 graphics. Rounding out its specs are 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD.
Similar models on sale:
HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16t: $999 @ HP
Check out other HP Black Friday deals.
Gigabyte G5 15:
$1,099 $799 @ Best Buy
Save $300 on this Gigabyte G5. This is a super affordable gaming laptop option with a powerful GPU that will keep you at the top of your game for years to come.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz) display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD.