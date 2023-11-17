Black Friday Deals 2023 LIVE: Top sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

The best early Black Friday deals of 2023 continue to impress — proving it's never too early to save big on our favorite tech. This year, Black Friday falls Friday, Nov. 24, but retailers are kicking off the holiday season sooner than later. What's more, many stores are offering holiday price guarantees, so there's really no reason to wait.

We're currently seeing tons of early Black Friday deals on electronics at major stores including Amazon, Best Buy Target, and Walmart. Smaller retailers, B&H, GameStop, and Newegg are also putting their best deals out early. If you prefer to buy your laptops, tablets, and peripherals from the source, you can score Black Friday deals at Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung .

We've been covering Black Friday for years and we know that friends don't let friends pay full price for anything. That's why we will be closely tracking sales and comparing prices to bring you the best Black Friday deals of 2023. See our highlights of today's best early Black Friday deals below, and catch our live updates at the bottom of the page for even more deals fresh off the press.

Black Friday deals 2023: Editor's Choice

Dell XPS 15 9530 RTX 4060: $2,499 $1,999 @ Dell

Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 4060 GPU (8GB of dedicated memory), 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Review: In our Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $399 $349 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 sees $50 price cut at Amazon. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture. Price comparison: Walmart $349| Best Buy $399

75" Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV (2023): $1,999 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! This Black Friday TV deal at Best Buy takes $500 off the 75-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. With HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features for the PS5 (Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode), it's one of the best TVs for console gaming. Features: 4K LED 120Hz display, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa. Price check: Amazon $1,998

Black Friday deals 2023: Top deals

HP Omen 16 AMD: $1,849 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $450 off the HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits thanks to the powerful combo of AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core processor and RTX 4070 graphics. Rounding out its specs are 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti: $3,499 $1,999 @ Razer

The Razer Black 14 RTX 3080 Ti laptop gets a hefty $1,500 price cut in this deal. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Razer Gift Card to pick up some essential accessories for your new rig. The Razer Blade is ideal for competitive gamers, video editors and anyone looking for a workstation. It packs powerful, blazing-fast performance and personalization into a slim, ultraportable design. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of dedicated VRAM, 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Gigabyte G5 with Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4060 GPU inside. Gigabyte manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the G5 aims to elevate your gameplay. Though we didn't take this laptop for a spin, Gigabyte G5 reviews from happy owners praise its performance and price point. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,299 $1,419 @ Lenovo

Save 56% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKBFDEAL" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 star for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and speedy 512GB SSD.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $349 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 10.9-inch Apple iPad 10th generation via Amazon's on page coupon. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $449| B&H $449

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $440 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. My Best Buy Plus ant total members save an extra $50). The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $319 $149 @ Target

Lowest price! Now $170, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals under $300. It's easy to use, lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge, and makes a great computer for anyone looking for a basic laptop, Features: 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage. Price check: Best Buy $149 | Lenovo $149

Lenovo Tab P12: $349 $279 @ Lenovo

Save $70 on the Lenovo Tab P12, one of the best value tablet deals you can get. Powered by Android 13, it includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and WiFi 6, low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7" 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $2,69 9 $1,699 @ B&H

Lowest price! B&H just slashed $1,000 off the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first ever 55-inch, 4K curved gaming display, the Odyssey Ark has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. What's more, it can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode. Price check: Amazon $1,799 |Best Buy $1,799

LG UltraGear 32"Gaming Monitor: $349 $209 @ Walmart

Save $140 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display features 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.

Alienware 38" WQHD+ Curved Monitor: $999 $789 @ Amazon

Save $210 on the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) wit G-Sync. In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and fast response time. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support. Price check: Dell $999

Sony WH-1000XM5 with Stand and USB Hub: $399 $328 @ Amazon

Save $70 with this Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Bundle from Brooklyn's own Focus Camera via Amazon. This bundle includes: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, metal alloy headphone stand, and Knox Gear 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review the headphones earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls 8 microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation which we experienced in the real word.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. Price check: Walmart $189

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 8. It features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than the Watch Series 7, waterproof to 50 meters, crack-resistant, and IP6X dust and water resistant.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $429 $379 @ Walmart

One upcoming Walmart Black Friday deal knocks $50 off the Apple Watch Series 9. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $294 @ Walmart

Save $155 on the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium smartwatch. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body composition data, advanced sleep coaching, enhanced GPS and improved battery life.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99 $59 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the Fitbit Inspire 2. Record your workouts and heartrate and then easily access the data from the convenient Fitbit app. Plus, a battery life of up to 10 days leaves less time worrying about charging your device and more time just living life. This is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for a more affordable fitness tracker. Price check: Amazon $69