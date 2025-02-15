Top 5 MacBook deals for President's Day: Snag a new MacBook Air as low as $749!

If you've been waiting for some good deals to upgrade your MacBook (or buy your first one!), now's your chance. Amazon has some fantastic deals on MacBooks right now for President's Day weekend, from budget-friendly bargains to powerhouse M4 Max models.

By far the best deal of the bunch is the M2 MacBook Air for just $749. That is an incredible price that makes the M2 Air a no-brainer for anyone looking for a great laptop under $800. MacBooks don't get that affordable often, so this isn't a deal you want to miss out on.

If you're looking to upgrade to a more powerful MacBook, you can also save hundreds on the MacBook Pro M4 and M4 Max right now, including the 14-inch M4 Max MacBook Pro with 36GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This model is a great pick if you need a mix of top-tier processing power and portability. We gave the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro a glowing five star review and an Editor's Choice award, so you can rest assured you'll be getting one of the best laptops on the market right now.

Best President's Day MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Pro M4 (14-inch): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon Save $200 on a new MacBook Pro M4 by combining a 10% discount and a coupon from Amazon! The M4 chip is the latest series of processors from Apple, offering the most power in a MacBook yet. This model features the base M4 chip with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It impressed us so much in our review that we even gave it a full five stars and a shining Editor's Choice award! Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage Our review: ★★★★★, Editor's Choice

Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max (14-inch): was $3,199 now $2,889 at Amazon Score over $300 off on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the powerhouse M4 Max chip! If you want the most powerful, portable MacBook you can buy, this is the model for you. It boasts 36GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and the top-tier chip in Apple's M4 line-up. The 14-inch display size also means it's small enough to easily bring with you on the road or your morning commute. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max chip (14-core CPU, 32-core GPU), 36GB of RAM, 1TB of storage Our review: ★★★★★, Editor's Choice