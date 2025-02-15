Top 5 MacBook deals for President's Day: Snag a new MacBook Air as low as $749!
If you've been waiting for some good deals to upgrade your MacBook (or buy your first one!), now's your chance. Amazon has some fantastic deals on MacBooks right now for President's Day weekend, from budget-friendly bargains to powerhouse M4 Max models.
By far the best deal of the bunch is the M2 MacBook Air for just $749. That is an incredible price that makes the M2 Air a no-brainer for anyone looking for a great laptop under $800. MacBooks don't get that affordable often, so this isn't a deal you want to miss out on.
If you're looking to upgrade to a more powerful MacBook, you can also save hundreds on the MacBook Pro M4 and M4 Max right now, including the 14-inch M4 Max MacBook Pro with 36GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This model is a great pick if you need a mix of top-tier processing power and portability. We gave the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro a glowing five star review and an Editor's Choice award, so you can rest assured you'll be getting one of the best laptops on the market right now.
Best President's Day MacBook deals
Save $250 on the 2022 M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage by combining a 20% discount and a $50 coupon from Amazon!
In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD storage, MacOS
Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice
This MacBook deal knocks $200 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air!
This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice
Save $200 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice
Price check: Best Buy $1,099
Save $200 on a new MacBook Pro M4 by combining a 10% discount and a coupon from Amazon! The M4 chip is the latest series of processors from Apple, offering the most power in a MacBook yet. This model features the base M4 chip with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It impressed us so much in our review that we even gave it a full five stars and a shining Editor's Choice award!
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage
Our review: ★★★★★, Editor's Choice
Score over $300 off on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the powerhouse M4 Max chip!
If you want the most powerful, portable MacBook you can buy, this is the model for you. It boasts 36GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and the top-tier chip in Apple's M4 line-up. The 14-inch display size also means it's small enough to easily bring with you on the road or your morning commute.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max chip (14-core CPU, 32-core GPU), 36GB of RAM, 1TB of storage
Our review: ★★★★★, Editor's Choice
