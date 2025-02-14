Presidents' Day laptop deals: Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 has an intelligent processor, strong security, and up to 22 hours of battery life (rated).

Although it's been overshadowed by the Galaxy Book 5 series, the Galaxy Book 4 is still one of the best Windows laptops to buy in 2025. If you're shopping around for a new personal computer under $600, here's a deal I recommend.

For Presidents' Day, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is down to $599 at Best Buy. That's $300 off and undercuts Samsung's direct price by $100. This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for the Galaxy Book 4 since it launched in February 2024.

As far as Presidents' Day laptop deals go, this is one of the best worth your while.

Last year, we reviewed and rated the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra 4.5 out of 5 stars. We found its overall performance, fingerprint security, and battery life so impressive that we cosigned it with our Editor's Choice Award.

I expect the entry model Galaxy Book 4 to be on par with its pricier sibling and deliver capable, reliable performance.

Simply put, the Galaxy Book 4 is a wise choice if you prioritize intelligent processing, strong security, and up to 22 hours of battery life.

