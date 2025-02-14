Presidents' Day laptop deals: Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4
Best Buy takes $400 off the Samsung Book 4 among its Presidents' Day laptop deals.
Although it's been overshadowed by the Galaxy Book 5 series, the Galaxy Book 4 is still one of the best Windows laptops to buy in 2025. If you're shopping around for a new personal computer under $600, here's a deal I recommend.
For Presidents' Day, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is down to $599 at Best Buy. That's $300 off and undercuts Samsung's direct price by $100. This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for the Galaxy Book 4 since it launched in February 2024.
Browse: Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale
As far as Presidents' Day laptop deals go, this is one of the best worth your while.
Last year, we reviewed and rated the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra 4.5 out of 5 stars. We found its overall performance, fingerprint security, and battery life so impressive that we cosigned it with our Editor's Choice Award.
I expect the entry model Galaxy Book 4 to be on par with its pricier sibling and deliver capable, reliable performance.
Simply put, the Galaxy Book 4 is a wise choice if you prioritize intelligent processing, strong security, and up to 22 hours of battery life.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 deal
Best Buy knocks $300 off the Galaxy Book 4 with Intel Core 7 processing power for Presidents' Day.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit LED anti-glare display, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual array mics, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Release date: February 2024
Price history: This is the second lowest price I've seen for this configuration Galaxy Book 4.
Price check: Samsung $699
Reviews: We reviewed the top-tier from this series, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra and rated it 4.5 out of 5-stars. In fact, we were so impressed by its overall performance, battery life, and robust Samsung ecosystem that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. You can expect is entry-level sibling in this deal to be equally capable and reliable.
Buy it if: Powerful, security, long battery life and AI features are important to you.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a laptop that keeps up with heavy video editing and gaming applications. See our best gaming laptop buying guide for a laptop more suited for intensive graphics.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
