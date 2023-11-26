35 best Apple Cyber Monday ongoing deals that are a surefire win

Cyber Monday is upon us, and the best Apple Cyber Monday deals will surely wow you. We're currently seeing the lowest prices of the year on Apple's broad ecosystem of nifty gadgets. There's no better time to pick up a new MacBook, iPad, iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch for less.

If you've held off on refreshing your Apple gear due to price, or you're tackling your holiday gift list early, I recommend you strike while the deals are still smoldering. This Cyber Monday weekend, Apple deals are ripe for the picking. To make the bargain-hunting adventure a bit easier, I searched for - and found - the best Apple Black Friday deals so you don't have to. See my favorite Apple Cyber Monday deals below.

Apple Cyber Monday deals — MacBook Air

13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $899 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. If you don't have the membership, its still only $949. This device features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It also packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display. As an alternative, you can get Apple's previous-gen M1 MacBook Air for only $749.

Apple MacBook Air M2 15 w/ Apple Care: $1,728 $1,438 @ Amazon

One of the best Apple Black Friday deals from Amazon takes $290 off the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with Apple Care. In our MacBook Air 15 M2 review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. We love the M2 MacBook Air 15 for its ultra-slim chassis, solid performance and gorgeous Liquid Retina display. Features: 15-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display. Apple M2 chip, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

Apple MacBook Air M1 w/ Apple Care+: $1,178 $888 @ Amazon

Save $290 on the MacBook Air M1 with Apple Care+. Alongside Apple's M1 chip, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Although it's showing its age, it's still one of the best laptops out there. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its overall performance, slim design and impressive battery life of nearly 15 hours.

Apple Cyber Monday deals — MacBook Pro

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M3 or save $200 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Price check: Amazon $1,449

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,599 @Best Buy

Save $400 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M2 Max: $3,899 $3,699 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro Max in space gray. Plus, save up to $45 more when you bundle it with Microsoft 365 Personal or Adobe photo and/or video editing software. This top tier pro-grade Apple notebook packs a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Max 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 64GB of RAM, 16-cpre neural engine and 1TB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M1 Pro: $2,699 $1,829 @ B&H

Save $750 on the MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics.

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M1 Pro: $2,699 $1,829 @ B&H

Save $750 on the MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M1 Max: $4,099 $2,499 @ B&H

B&H knocks a staggering $1,600 off the 2TB MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Max chip. It features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 64GB of RAM and employs a 32-core GPU for graphics.

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M1 Max: $4,899 $2,799 @ B&H

Save $2,100 on the 4TB MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 64GB of RAM and employs a 32-core GPU for graphics.

Apple Cyber Monday deals — iPad

Apple iPad 10 (64GB): $449 $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! At $100 off, the 10th generation iPad just hit its lowest price yet! It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Check back often for restocks of this popular product! Price check: Best Buy $349| B&H $399

Apple iPad 9 (64GB): $329 $229 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Check back often for restocks on this popular deal! Price check: Best Buy $249

Apple iPad 9 (256GB): $479 $379 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Currently $100 off, the 256GB model iPad is at a record low price Cyber Monday price. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It also boasts an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $499

Apple iPad Pro 11 M2 (128GB): $799 $719 @ B&H

The iPad Pro is $80 off right now, however, we've seen it drop to as low as $699 over the holidays last year. This pro tier Apple tablet features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor, 128GB of storage and Face ID. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard. Price check: Amazon $783 | Best Buy $749

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2: (128GB): $1,099 $949 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Lowest price! My Best Buy Plus members save $150 on the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2. Price check: Amazon $999| B&H $999

Apple Cyber Monday deals — AirPods

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $89 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town. Price check: Walmart $89

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $139 @ Amazon

Save $30 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $169 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Save $80 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Price check: Best Buy $189

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the AirPods Max are just $20 shy of their all-time low price. Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Price check: Best Buy $449

Apple Cyber Monday deals — Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm (GPS): $249 $189 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE at Amazon. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. The Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS + LTE) is on sale for $239 ($60 off).

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 8. It features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than the Watch Series 7, waterproof to 50 meters, crack-resistant, and IP6X dust and water resistant.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $649 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark. Price check: Amazon $799

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $739 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is discounted by $60 at Amazon. It's the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Price check: Best Buy $739

Apple Cyber Monday deals — iPhone

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activate and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades. Though you'll be charged a $60 activation fee up front, it will be credited back to your account on your first month's bill.

Apple Cyber Monday deals — Accessories

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger: $129 $98 @ Amazon

Save $31 on the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger at Amazon. It works with iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Travel-friendly, it neatly folds together and can easily be tucked away in any bag.

5. Apple AirTag: $29 $23 @ Amazon Lowest price in 30 days! If you're always losing your things, look into buying an AirTag... or multiple AirTags. It's equipped with a replaceable battery that lasts up to a year and a built-in speaker that'll help you find the item it's attached to. Plus, it's IP67 water- and dust-resistant, and easy to pair with your device. Compatible with: Any iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch device running iOS/iPadOS 14.5 or later; Precision Finding feature is compatible with iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 series

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: $99 $79 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Apple AirTag 4 Pack and get more value for your dollar. Apple's AirTags help you find lost items quickly. They have a range of 29-feet and locate everything from keys to luggage. This AirTags bundle includes four of Apple tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.

3. Apple Pencil (USB-C): $79 $71 @ Amazon Lowest price! This new USB-C Apple Pencil just launched this month, and yet, it's already discounted by $9 to its lowest price ever. Apple's USB-C Pencil pairs and charges via USB-C, features low-latency precision and tilt sensitivity, and attaches to your iPad magnetically. Compatible with: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gen), iPad (10th gen), iPad Air (4th and 5th gen), iPad mini (6th gen)

4. Apple Smart Keyboard Folio: $179 $109 @ Amazon Lowest price in 2 years! This folio props up your iPad so you can use the case's built-in keyboard to type quickly and comfortably. You don't need to charge it or pair it with your iPad; once it's attached, you're good to go. When you're finished working on your iPad, the folio acts as a protective case. Compatible with: iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gen), iPad Air (4th and 5th gen)