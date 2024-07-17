I'm decking out my desk with new Anker tech thanks to these Prime Day deals

We've all been there — you're ready to hook up a new keyboard or mouse, only to realize you're out of USB ports. Now's the best time to fix that problem: pick up a new docking station or USB hub from Anker at a huge discount.

Today is the last day of Amazon's huge Prime Day sale, so it's not too late to snag these deals. Anker is one of the top brands in charging and docking station tech. If you need more ports or a convenient spot to charge your phone, Anker gear has you covered. I've used several of their products and always had a great experience with them.

Right now you can add some Anker tech to your desk setup without paying full price.

For example, snag the Anker 332 USB-C Hub for just $19 on Amazon or treat yourself to the Anker 575 13-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for $140, a huge 44% discount off the regular price of $250. If you're specifically looking for a docking station, you can also check out this guide to our hand-picked docking station Prime Day deals for even more great options.

I've tracked down five of the best Prime Day deals from Anker but you can also stop by Anker's Amazon storefront for even more discounts!

Top 5 Anker Prime Day 2024 deals

Anker 332 USB Type-C Hub: was $25, now $19 Snag this affordable, feature-packed USB Type-C hub for less than $20 with this bargain Prime Day deal Features: The Anker 332 is a 5-in-1 USB Type-C hub that also happens to support 4K HDMI display input and pass-through charging, making it a great deal at this price. It's compact, but still gets you a solid variety of ports, perfect for expanding the port selection on any laptop without breaking the bank. It even comes in five different colors if you want to brighten up your desk a bit.

Anker Nano II 45W USB Type-C charger: was $40, now $20 This exclusive deal for Prime members scores you 50% off on one of Anker's top charging bricks for powering your phone, tablet, laptop, or handheld gaming PC Features: A high-quality charging brick can ensure you don't accidentally damage your favorite tech while recharging it. The Anker Nano II 45W USB Type-C charger is the perfect upgrade for all your charging needs, offering enough juice to refuel iPhones, Samsung phones, MacBooks, Steam Decks, tablets, and more. The prongs are foldable, too, so it's easy to travel with.

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: was $100, now $72 Save $28 on this sleek 3-in-1 Anker charging station for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, complete with MagSafe compatibility Features: The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 wireless charging station is MagSafe compatible and Qi2 Certified, so you can safely charge all your favorite Apple gadgets in one convenient spot while also cutting down on cords on your desk. It's compatible with iPhone 12 through 15 (and their Pro and Pro Max versions), Apple Watch, and AirPods with wireless charging cases.

Anker 575 13-in-1 USB Type-C Docking Station: was $250, now $170 Amazon knocks $80 off this feature-packed docking station from Anker! Snag it while it's still on sale for the last day of Prime Day! Features: Despite its small size, the Anker 575 is packed with features, all wrapped in a sleek steel gray chassis. It features triple display support with 4K HDMI. You also get two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an SD/microSD card slot, a 4K HDMI 2.0 port, a 4K DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, DC in, and audio in/out. You can even charge multiple devices simultaneously through it.