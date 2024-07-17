I review docking stations, and you'll save a fortune with these 5 dock deals on Prime Day
Docking stations are notoriously expensive bits of kit, which is a real shame because owning one can unlock all-new levels of potential for your laptop. As a docking station reviewer, I can honestly say that a good dock can be all the difference between owning a decent laptop and having an incredible workstation.
Thankfully, we're in the thick of Prime Day 2024 and just about every corner of the tech world is being treated to some incredible savings — docking stations included! Amazon Prime Day is seeing huge discounts applied to some of the best docking stations available today, chopping down their usual lofty price tags to something far more palatable.
Take my advice and pick up a docking station of your own this Prime Day, not only are they at their most affordable during these sales, but you'll be unleashing the true potential of your laptop by expanding your options for adopting peripherals, accessories, and external displays.
With that said, let's dive into some of the docking station deals I highly recommend checking out during Prime Day.
Best Prime Day docking station deals — Quick links
- CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4: was $449, now $319 @ Amazon
- Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station: was $249, now $169 @ Amazon
- BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Docking Station: was $299, now $239 @ Amazon
- Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock: was $299, now $179 @ Amazon
- Anker 577 Docking Station: was $299, now $159 @ Amazon
Today's best Prime Day docking station deals
CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4: $449 $319 @ Amazon
Save $130 on our favorite Thunderbolt 4 docking station during Amazon's Prime Day sales and enjoy a dock that has it all: ports, performance, and power.
Features: CalDigit's Thunderbolt Station 4 (TS4) has been one of the best docks I've reviewed to date thanks to an outstanding array of 18 super fast ports designed to maximize productivity and performance in every situation.
The TS4 can supply a guaranteed 98W of power to the host machine, with 20W of PD offered to secondary devices with most ports offering standard charging also.
However, the CalDigit's real moment to grandstand comes from its Thunderbolt 4 support. Connect this dock to a Thunderbolt 4 port on your machine and you'll be flying thanks to its impressive performance, but also brimming with options as the dock provides an extra three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports in return.
Display support: Up to two displays, maximum 8K @ 60Hz/4K @ 144Hz/1440p @ 240Hz
Ports: Thunderbolt/USB4, USB Type-A/C, microSD/SD Card reader, DisplayPort, Ethernet (RJ45), 3.5mm audio
Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½
Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station: $249 $169 @ Amazon
Save $80 on the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station during this year's Prime Day sales and solve your workstation wants in a single purchase!
Features: Anker's unassuming device looks like little more than a monitor stand, but is actually one of the most useful and well-rounded USB-C docking station offerings you're likely to come across.
This is an all-in-one docking station that offers ergonomic elevation to an external monitor, wireless charging (up to 10W) for your smartphone or tablet, a welcome expansion of 12 ports, and up to 100W of Power Delivery.
It's fantastic for desk organization, and its capable management is second to none. While it lacks speedier ports, it provides the heart of a solid workstation right out of the box and would be perfect for those with small to mid-sized setups who only need one external display.
Display support: Single display, maximum 4K @ 60Hz
Ports: USB Type-C/A, HDMI, Ethernet (RJ45), microSD/SD card reader, 3.5mm Audio, Wireless Charging pad
Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½
BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Docking Station: $299 $239 @ Amazon
Save $60 on the BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock during Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sales and rebuild your setup as a workstation with quality console gaming potential.
Features: BenQ's USB-C docking station is a visual treat, offering an impressively modern design that's well thought out for heat distribution and port access.
It supplies up to 100W of Power Delivery (PD) to the host machine alongside a spread of legacy and display outputs while also supplying 36W of PD to a secondary device via USB-C.
Its definition feature allows it to handle the HDMI output of a games console, which can be switched to and from at any time by using the button at the front of the dock to enjoy gaming in 8K or 4K at 120Hz.
Display support: Up to three displays, maximum 8K @ 60Hz/4K @ 120Hz
Ports: USB Type-C/A, HDMI/DisplayPort, Ethernet (RJ45), 3.5mm Audio
Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½
Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock: $299 $179 @ Amazon
Save $120 on Satechi's powerful Thunderbolt 4 docking station during the Prime Day sales and give your setup a Thunderbolt boost for less than $200!
Features: The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock delivers exceptional 40Gbps Thunderbolt speeds to the host machine alongside 96W of Power Delivery (PD).
But the amount of power doesn't slow there with 15W of PD available to each of its three additional downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, affording your setup a great range of powered peripherals and accessories.
Display support: Up to two displays, maximum 4K @ 60Hz
Ports: Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, SD card reader, Ethernet (RJ45), 3.5mm Audio
Anker 577 Docking Station: $299 $159 @ Amazon
Save $140 on the Anker 577 Docking Station this Prime Day, shaving nearly 50% of the price off of this impressive Thunderbolt 3 docking station.
Features: The Anker 577 might be a Thunderbolt 3 docking station, but it still offers the same incredible 40Gbps transfer rates of its Thunderbolt 4 contemporaries while delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery (PD) with 18W available for a secondary device.
This is a 13-in-1 port expansion with some impressive port variety that's sure to handle small to mid-sized workstations with ease, and plenty of potential for larger setups too.
Display support: Up to two displays, maximum 5K @ 60Hz/4K @ 60Hz
Ports: Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-C/A, HDMI, microSD/SD card reader, Ethernet (RJ45), 3.5mm Audio
