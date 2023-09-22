BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Docking Station review: Twist it, pull it, dock it, bop it!

The BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock is a unique, dual-host docking station that performs among the best I’ve tested. While it’s a fantastic workstation companion, the inclusion of a quick switch “boss button” lets you unleash your inner gamer at a moment's notice — unlocking speedy refresh rates and ultra-high resolutions.

The BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock (DP1310) markets itself as a professional docking station, but this USB-C dock has so much more going for it. That comes courtesy of a unique feature that’s great for gaming when your workday is done — or even sneakily so when you’re still on the clock.

A good dock can do more than augment your setup with a few more ports. The best docking stations have impressive power delivery options to keep your devices topped up throughout the day and plenty of support for managing external displays. So, how well does the BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock hold up? Let’s find out.

BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock: Pricing and availability

The BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock is available for $299 from Amazon and the official BenQ website .

Plugable’s $299 Thunderbolt 4 & USB4 Quad Display Docking Station (TBT4-UDZ) is a fantastic option at a similar price. It offers faster Thunderbolt 4/USB4 speeds, supports an additional external display, and boasts an SD/MicroSD card reader too.

However, BenQ’s docking station offers support for faster, higher resolution displays, and pips Plugable’s dock to the post when it comes to charging with over 130W of Power Delivery on tap.

It also makes use of a much more alluring design and offers room for a second host through HDMI (supporting 4K @ 120Hz or up to 8K @ 60Hz) with rapid switching between the two.

Both docks have their strengths, with Plugable’s dock pulling ahead in overall speed when it comes to data transfers, and the BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock leading the charge when it comes to charging, visual output, and overall design.

BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock: Design

When I first saw images of the BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock, I thought God themself had thrown me a softball. I couldn’t wait to get my hands on this dock and mercilessly rip it to shreds over that giant green monstrosity on its face. I was expecting an absolute bloodbath when it came to this section of the review.

But imagine my horror when I lifted this expertly packaged device from its box, only to immediately fall in love with it. I feel like BenQ’s docking station reverse-catfished me — preying upon my base instincts to relentlessly mock anything that looks vaguely silly in tech.

In reality, the beCreatus Hybrid Dock actually looks rather stunning — and much like any good catfish, its pictures don’t give a fair representation of its size. That giant green button I was so eager to compare to Maurice Monster’s nose, or something from the Green M&M’s OnlyFans account, wasn’t giant at all. In fact, neither was the dock itself.

Measuring just 6.1 x 4 x 1.5 inches in size, BenQ’s dock is physical proof that good things come in small packages — cramming a respectable 13 ports into its trim, radiator-ribbed aluminum chassis. No matter what angle you approach it from, the beCreatus Hybrid Dock dazzles with its effortlessly cool, modern aesthetic.

And the subtle circular grooves on the dock’s charcoal front face? Chef’s kiss. Even the previously-assumed-to-be-ugly button on the front looks and feels ultra-premium, thanks to its rich and deep near-racing car green tone, aluminum machining, and subtle divot.

But enough fawning over this dock’s surprising looks, how about its functional design? I’m pleased to say that the BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock isn’t just a pretty face. Those radiator grooves do a fantastic job of dissipating heat, port placement is excellent (including a rear-facing host port), and silicon pads on the base and side of the dock promote a sturdy grip on any surface to prevent unwanted travel. Better still, you can even remove the side grips to maintain a clean, uncluttered look for the device while standing vertically.

BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock: Ports and connectivity

The BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock is a USB-C docking station that offers 13 ports (12 after a host connection to a laptop or PC, 11 after the secondary HDMI host port is claimed) and a boatload of power to any compatible machine it’s hooked up to.

BenQ’s dock uniquely features two host ports: one Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1x2 port for data and video output, and one HDMI 2.1 input for game consoles and media players. That big button on the front of the dock is what’s used to switch between inputs.

With a single press, your primary display will switch from the USB-C host (supporting displays up to 4K @ 60Hz) to the secondary host connection. In doing so, the dock is then able to support displays up to 8K at 60Hz, or 4K @ 120Hz.

The front of the dock features the following ports:

1 x Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (10Gbps, 36W of Power Delivery)

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (10Gbps, 7.5W of charging)

Spin the dock around to the business end and you’ll find:

(Host 1) Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1x2 port (10Gbps, up to 100W of Power Delivery)

(Host 2) HDMI 2.1 port (Input only, supports feeds up to 8K @ 60Hz, or 4K @ 120Hz)

(Power) 1 x DC-in (19.5V, 9.23A)

1 x HDMI 2.1 port (Output, supports displays up to 8K @ 60Hz, or 4K @ 120Hz)

1 x HDMI 2.0 port (Output, supports displays up to 4K @ 60Hz)

1 x DisplayPort 1.2 (Output, supports display up to 4K @ 60Hz)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port (RJ45)

1 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (10Gbps, 7.5W of charging)

2 x Type-A USB 2.0 ports (480Mbps)

With a number of the available I/O dedicated to displays and host devices, users with a wider range of accessories may begin feeling pressed for ports. However, there’s still a decent enough level of port variety on offer with plenty of charge to go around — especially from the front-facing 36W USB-C port, which is great for keeping an iPad or smartphone topped up throughout the day.

BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock: Performance

If you want to run a triple display setup, you’ll need to start things off by downloading DisplayLink drivers. Otherwise, setting up the beCreatus Hybrid Dock is a simple case of plug-and-play. In a matter of moments, you’re good to go with no fuss at all.

The BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock has been handling my workstation needs for the past week and it’s been flawless at every turn. My work setup includes a 39W laptop, wireless keyboard and mouse, external mic, and an external 4K display. All of which BenQ’s dock handled without breaking a sweat.

It barely even got warm to the touch. Not even when I hooked up a second display for a day. There was never a hint of lag or stutter, and nor did the dock show any signs of bumping up the heat either. Even while connecting an iPad Pro to the dock’s front USB-C port and drawing a charge, my laptop never once had any issues when it came to power.

I tested the second host port with a docked Nintendo Switch and a PlayStation 4, and loved the fact that my workstation could instantly transform back and forth into a gaming setup with a single button press. Sure, it wasn’t great for productivity. But it was impressive.

Even near full capacity, with all but a single DisplayPort occupied, BenQ’s dock never once dipped in performance or power output. And while it did get a little warm to the touch at times, it never became a concern for the hardware housed within.

I’ve previously been hooked on the Plugable Dual HDMI Docking Station (UD-4VPD) for managing my gaming setups. Its unassuming exterior houses a dock of impressive gaming potential thanks to speedy USB4 ports, a 2.5Ghz Ethernet port, and support for 4K monitors at 120Hz.

However, while the beCreatus Hybrid Dock doesn’t offer ports quite as fast, its quick-switch gimmick has me more than enthralled by its potential. Being able to manage your laptop or desktop computer with a docking station is par for the course, but being able to manage multiple machines, at the same time no less, allowed me to considerably simplify my setup.

It made winding down at the end of a long day effortless as I put behind me the frustrations of constantly needing to remind myself about the differences between “there” and “their” or “your” and “you’re” to focus on more exciting things. Like dissociating outside of my own body while I spend endless hours micromanaging my inventory in Starfield.

If BenQ’s dock went on to imitate the port speed of Plugable’s dock, we’d be looking at an unbeatable docking station — especially for those who love to game. That isn’t even to say that the beCreatus Hybrid Dock is lacking, it’s not. It’s a complete package that can work across multiple disciplines as a tool for work, play, and everything in between. It’s just so good, that like some greedy cockney street urchin, I can’t help but ask for more.

Bottom line

The BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock is one of those products that catches you completely off guard. What I thought would be an unwieldy clump of aluminum with a quarter of the game “Bop it!” attached to its face, turned out to be one of the more uniquely useful devices of its kind I’ve come to review.

A good docking station doesn’t have to do much to be considered a success. Ports, power, and performance are well within the reach of most devices. However, a great docking station brings something else to the table entirely, making it easier to do the things you actually want to do at the same time as nailing the basics.

This is something the BenQ beCreatus Hybrid Dock excels at, and my setup has never felt so dynamic after it greatly expanded the possibilities of how I can pair my devices with one another and the ease at which I can switch between them. BenQ’s docking station is a truly premium product with a unique selling point that can bolster the potential of any desk you place it on.