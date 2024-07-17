Our experts rated these Sony headphones among the best, get them at the lowest price ever

Prime Day is rife with headphone deals, with many models getting steep or unusually good discounts in honor of Amazon's mid-summer sale. If you need noise- cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are an excellent choice. They're on sale now at Amazon for $298, a whopping $100 off the regular price and the lowest we've ever seen this model.

Originally released in May 2022, these over-ear headphones continue to provide impressive performance. They have two processors inside: Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and its HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. These processors work with Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Extreme, a carbon-fiber 30mm driver, and eight microphones to provide exceptional audio playback, noise cancellation, and call handling.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 supports 360-degree spatial audio for a wide soundstage and Sony's LDAC for delivering lossless Hi-Resolution Audio. In our review, we found they produced music with distinct sound separation, making for lively, smooth audio reproduction on our review tracks.

We were also impressed with the headphones' lengthy battery life, rated at 30 hours with ANC enabled or 40 hours without. We also liked how we could further tweak the sound and features through the Sony app.

The Sony WM-1000X5 continue to stack up well against the competition. They currently rank third among our best wireless headphones. Score these headphones for their lowest-ever price while you can during Amazon's Prime Day sale.