Our experts rated these Sony headphones among the best, get them at the lowest price ever
An unprecedented Prime Day discount
Prime Day is rife with headphone deals, with many models getting steep or unusually good discounts in honor of Amazon's mid-summer sale. If you need noise- cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are an excellent choice. They're on sale now at Amazon for $298, a whopping $100 off the regular price and the lowest we've ever seen this model.
Originally released in May 2022, these over-ear headphones continue to provide impressive performance. They have two processors inside: Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and its HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. These processors work with Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Extreme, a carbon-fiber 30mm driver, and eight microphones to provide exceptional audio playback, noise cancellation, and call handling.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 supports 360-degree spatial audio for a wide soundstage and Sony's LDAC for delivering lossless Hi-Resolution Audio. In our review, we found they produced music with distinct sound separation, making for lively, smooth audio reproduction on our review tracks.
We were also impressed with the headphones' lengthy battery life, rated at 30 hours with ANC enabled or 40 hours without. We also liked how we could further tweak the sound and features through the Sony app.
The Sony WM-1000X5 continue to stack up well against the competition. They currently rank third among our best wireless headphones. Score these headphones for their lowest-ever price while you can during Amazon's Prime Day sale.
Sony WH-1000XM5
Was: $399
Now: $298 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $100 on the Sony WH-100XM5 headphones during Amazon's Prime Day sales, scoring on of the best over-ear headphones at their lowest price ever.
Features: Carbon 30mm drivers, spatial audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), Ambient Sound mode, up to 40 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.2, touch controls, noise-cancelling microphone
Release date: May 2022
Price check: Best Buy $299 | Target $299
Reviews: In our Sony WM-1000X5 review, we appreciated how these headphones excelled at delivering both well-balanced audio and terrific call quality — all with effective adaptive active noise cancellation. We also appreciated that they were lightweight and comfortable, with large, touch-sensitive earpad surfaces for navigating playback, call handling, and volume.
The price was one of our few complaints along with our preference for the older design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ |
TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want top-notch ANC paired with long battery life and a balanced sound profile.
Don't buy it if: You want the portability of earbuds or need to stay below $200. In that case check out the rest of our Prime Day headphone deals for some more affordable options.
