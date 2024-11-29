I'm amazed by these 5 Razer gaming keyboard Black Friday discounts

Black Friday is taking no prisoners, yielding some of the greatest discounts we've seen all year, and it's proven the most by our best Black Friday laptop deals. But beyond just laptops, we also have seen great deals on gaming accessories, especially in the realm of keyboards. Razer is one of the best keyboard manufacturers out there, and we're shocked by how steep the deals are for their keyboards.

For example, a keyboard like the Razer BladeWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed Phantom Edition is now $84 at Best Buy, which is $115 off its original price. Yes, this keyboard is more than half off what it initially was, and beyond just that, it's an absolute champion for competitive gamers, featuring mechanical linear switches that are silent, RGB backlighting and more.

But if you don't want to break the bank, and just need a solid gaming keyboard to accompany your gameplay, there's also an incredible choice like the Razer Cynosa V2 for $24 at Best Buy. Yes, that's right, you'll get a full Razer keyboard (meaning it has a number pad, arrows keys, and navigation keys) for just $24, which is $35 off its original price.

All in all, I'm amazed by the Razer deals we've seen for keyboards so far, so here's a bunch to make your Black Friday even better.

Best Black Friday Razer keyboard deals

Razer Huntsman V2 Full Size: was $189 now $99 at Best Buy The Razer Huntsman V2 Full Size wired keyboard is currently seeing a steep discount at Best Buy, bringing it down by $90 from its original price. Its full size means it features all the keys you can normally expect from a keyboard, including a number pad, arrow keys, and navigation keys like Home, Page Up, Page Down, and more. It features RGB lighting, optical switches with 8000Hz polling rate, PBT key caps, and USB Type-A wired connectivity.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60%: was $119 now $69 at Best Buy If you're a fan of the Huntsman but want the smallest version of it available (and thus cheaper), look no further than the Huntsman Mini 60%, which is currently $50 off from its original price at Best Buy. It features a wired USB type-A wired connection, RGB backlighting, an optical clicky keyboard, and PBT key caps. Keep in mind, this version does not have a number pad, arrow keys, or navigation keys.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL: was $149 now $69 at Best Buy Now if you want a solid middle ground between the full version and the 60% version of the Razer Huntsman V2, look no further than this tenkeyless model, which is currently $80 off at Best Buy. In fact, it's the same price as the 60% model right now thanks to its steeper discount, so if you do want arrow keys and navigation keys, you can get your hands on this one for no additional cost.

Razer Cynosa V2 Full Size: was $59 now $24 at Best Buy Need a very affordable keyboard and don't want to bother spending anywhere near as much as other Razer products typically call for? The Razer Cynosa was already low-cost without the Black Friday sale, but it's now $35 off, making it one of the cheapest keyboards you can get during Black Friday without sacrificing quality. It features RGB backlighting, a USB-A wired connection, and is a full sized keyboard, meaning you get access to arrow keys, navigation keys, and the number pad.