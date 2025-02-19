We named the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus the best tablet of CES 2025 and it's $100 off right now
Save $100 on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus which we named the best tablet of this year's CES.
Launched earlier this month, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is seeing its first discount. We saw it in person when Lenovo unveiled it in January and loved it so much that we called it the best tablet of CES 2025.
Right now, you can get the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus for $599 from Lenovo via Newegg. That's $100 off $699 and of course the lowest price in history for this newly released Lenovo tablet. You may also buy it directly from Lenovo for the same price.
As far as tablet deals go, this is one of the best I've seen all month.
In our hands-on Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus review at CES 2025 in January, we liked its on-device AI functionality, attractive design, and premium feel.
Featuring a powerful Snapdragon processor and 16GB of RAM, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra alternative for Android users.
Unlike many competing tablets, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus includes a keyboard and stylus making it ideal for creatives and business professionals.
At $100 off, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a sensible choice if you're looking for a portable, versatile device or a cheaper Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra option.
Today's best Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus deal
Overview
Save $100 on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with keyboard and stylus.
Key specs: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 650-nit (up to 900 nits) 144Hz touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU, 256GB of storage, 13MP back camera with 2MP macro lens, 13MP wide-angle front camera with privacy lens, includes Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, includes Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Keyboard, Android 14
Release Date: February 2025
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus.
Price check: Lenovo $599 | Best Buy $699
Reviews consensus: We saw the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus at CES 2025 and named it the best tablet of the tech showcase.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on
Buy it if: You want a versatile, portable device for creating and productivity.
Don't buy it if: You don't require a keyboard or stylus with your tablet. Consider the standaline Lenovo Tab P12 for $260 ($89 off) or the Lenovo Tab M11 for $135 ($45 off).
