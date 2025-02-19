We named the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus the best tablet of CES 2025 and it's $100 off right now

published

Save $100 on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus which we named the best tablet of this year's CES.

Seashell Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus against blue gradient background
The versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus ships with a keyboard and stylus. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Launched earlier this month, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is seeing its first discount. We saw it in person when Lenovo unveiled it in January and loved it so much that we called it the best tablet of CES 2025.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus for $599 from Lenovo via Newegg. That's $100 off $699 and of course the lowest price in history for this newly released Lenovo tablet. You may also buy it directly from Lenovo for the same price.

As far as tablet deals go, this is one of the best I've seen all month.

In our hands-on Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus review at CES 2025 in January, we liked its on-device AI functionality, attractive design, and premium feel.

Featuring a powerful Snapdragon processor and 16GB of RAM, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra alternative for Android users.

Unlike many competing tablets, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus includes a keyboard and stylus making it ideal for creatives and business professionals.

At $100 off, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a sensible choice if you're looking for a portable, versatile device or a cheaper Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra option.

