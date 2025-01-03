Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for just $149 in this epic new year tech deal

It's the first week of January and new year deals on tablets are rolling in ahead of CES 2025. Now is an opportune time for savings, as retailers rush to clear their inventory to make room for the next generation of tech.

If you want to buy a tablet to enhance or complete your ecosystem of gadgets, here's a deal you might like.

Currently, the base model 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is on sale for just $149 at Amazon. It typically starts at $220, so that's $70 off and just $10 shy of its all-time low holiday pricing. This is the second lowest price I've seen for the Galaxy Tab A9 since it released back in January 2024.

If you need more storage for your apps and files, the 64GB Samung Evo Select Micro SD is down to $9.99 ($5 off). Alternatviely, you can get the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $199 ($70 off). It's worth noting that besides the extra wiggle room, it bumps up your RAM from 4GB to 8GB.

At just $149, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a cheaper iPad alternative.

Today's best Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $219 now $149 at Amazon Amazon takes $70 off the Galaxy Tab A9 in this limited time deal. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) 90Hz LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD), works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Dex support, Android 13, 7,040mAh battery. Release date: January 2024 Price history: At $149, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is just $10 shy of its all-time low price which it hit during Holiday 2024. Price check: Best Buy $149| Walmart $149 Reviews consensus: We didn't get a chance to test it, however, in our Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 review, we liked its colorful display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and impressive 13 hour+ battery life. Satisfied Amazon customers rate it 4.5 out of 5-stars for its ease of use, large screen and large display. Buy it if: : You're looking for a solid iPad alternative, family tablet or PC-level multitasking tablet. Or if you want a mid-range Android tablet for streaming movies, video calls, browsing your socials and the internet. Don't buy it if: You want a tablet for streaming videos and playing mobile games. Or if you prefer a smaller screen, If so, consider the 8-inch Amazon Fire HD 8 for $99.