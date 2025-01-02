Samsung gets ahead of CES 2025 with the world's first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor and an AI-infused Smart Monitor

On Thursday, Samsung unveiled several new monitors ahead of CES 2025, including what could be one of the most impressive gaming monitors of the year.

With CES just days away, one might expect Samsung to save its biggest announcements for next week. It looks like we're getting an early look at some upcoming Samsung tech, though.

Today Samsung unveiled new Odyssey, Smart, and ViewFinity monitors, all with a slew of exciting upgrades and new features.

For instance, the Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF), a 32-inch 4K OLED productivity monitor, is the first monitor to include on-device AI through Samsung's AI Picture Optimizer. This feature automatically analyzes the content your display and adjusts picture settings for the best viewing experience. The M9 also features 4K AI Upscaling Pro, which uses AI to boost low-resolution content to 4K.

The new 37-inch ViewFinity S8 (S80UD) is Samsung's largest 4K monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Like this Smart Monitor M9, this is also aimed mainly at productivity users and creatives. While it doesn't have on-device AI, it does offer a larger screen size so you'll have plenty of space for multi-tasking.

While Samsung's productivity monitors are impressive, by far the most exciting announcement today was Samsung's new gaming monitors.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung launches the world's first OLED 500Hz gaming monitor

If there's one crucial thing to have in a great gaming monitor, it's a high refresh rate. Good pixel density and color accuracy are important, too, but refresh rate is critical for keeping up with fast gameplay. If you want the fastest refresh rate money can buy, Samsung has you covered.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) is the first-ever OLED display with a 500Hz refresh rate. Yes, that's right — 500Hz. It features a QHD (2560 x 1440p) resolution, rather than 4K, but that's a fair trade off considering you're getting a blazing-fast refresh rate on an OLED panel.

If image quality is your top priority, you're not out of luck. Samsung also announced the new Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF), which is the world's first 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor. Its refresh rate maxes out at 240Hz, but that should be plenty high enough for most gamers, particularly those looking for a 4K panel.

While the Odyssey OLED G6 is ideal for fast-paced esports games, the Odyssey OLED G8 is ideal for gamers who like to play RPGs and other games that prioritize top-tier graphics.

Speaking of top-tier graphics, Samsung also announced that it will show off a 3D gaming monitor at CES, the 27-inch Odyssey 3D (G90XF). This unique gaming monitor uses a lenticular lens and stereo camera to create 3D visuals without 3D glasses, much like the 3D visuals on Nintendo's 3DS consoles.

These new monitors are just the start of Samsung's CES 2025 announcements, so stay tuned for more updates on new laptops, monitors, and more.