Lenovo Tab M9 plummets to $93 in early Black Friday tablet deal
Pick up the Lenovo Tab M9 for just $93
Lenovo Black Friday deal days are here weeks before Black Friday, Nov. 29. If you're in the market for a new tablet, you'll want to see what Lenovo's doorbuster deals have to offer.
One standout deal drops the Lenovo Tab M9 to just $93. It normally costs $149, so that's $56 off and the cheapest this tablet's ever been. Lenovo sells it for the same price via Newegg. By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current offer by $16. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals you can grab now if you don't want to wait.
Although we didn't test it, Lenovo customers rated the Tab M9 4.5 out of 5 stars. The 9-inch tablet's lightweight design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery are welcome features. Dolby Atmos dual speakers make it perfect for watching YouTube, TV shows, and movies on your favorite streaming service.
At just $93 the Lenovo Tab M9 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a budget-priced iPad alternative.
Browse Lenovo's entire sale for more early holiday savings. With discounts backed by Lenovo's Black Friday Price guarantee, you can shop with confidence knowing that you're getting the best price of the season.
Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal
Lowest price! Save $56 on the Lenovo Tab M9, an ideal tablet for on-the-go use.
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual Dolby Atmos speaker, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via built-in microSD), 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 2MP front camera, 5,100 mAh battery, Android 12
Release date: March 2023
Price check: Amazon $109 | Best Buy $99 | Newegg $93
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen the Lenovo Tab M9 drop to in the past several months.
Reviews: Although we didn't test it, Lenovo Tab M9 reviews rate it 4.4 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied customers say it's fast, lightweight, perfectly sized, and has a long-lasting battery that charges quickly. Others praise the tablet's clear and loud speakers and say it's perfect for watching YouTube, streaming movies, reading, and emailing.
Buy if: You want a decent, portable tablet under $100 for content consumption, playing mobile games, reading and checking emails, and social media.
Don't buy if: You want a more powerful productivity tablet that doubles as or replaces your laptop. For that, the iPad Pro, Surface Pro 9, or Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra might be the better choice for you.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.