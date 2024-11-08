Lenovo Tab M9 plummets to $93 in early Black Friday tablet deal

Lenovo Black Friday deal days are here weeks before Black Friday, Nov. 29. If you're in the market for a new tablet, you'll want to see what Lenovo's doorbuster deals have to offer.

One standout deal drops the Lenovo Tab M9 to just $93. It normally costs $149, so that's $56 off and the cheapest this tablet's ever been. Lenovo sells it for the same price via Newegg. By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current offer by $16. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals you can grab now if you don't want to wait.

Although we didn't test it, Lenovo customers rated the Tab M9 4.5 out of 5 stars. The 9-inch tablet's lightweight design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery are welcome features. Dolby Atmos dual speakers make it perfect for watching YouTube, TV shows, and movies on your favorite streaming service.

At just $93 the Lenovo Tab M9 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a budget-priced iPad alternative.

Browse Lenovo's entire sale for more early holiday savings. With discounts backed by Lenovo's Black Friday Price guarantee, you can shop with confidence knowing that you're getting the best price of the season.

Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal