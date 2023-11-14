Sony WH-1000XM5 bundle drops to $328 in early Black Friday deal
Snag this Sony WH-1000XM5 bundle for just $328
It's mid-November and early Black Friday deals at Amazon are ramping up. Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 bundle for $328 from Focus Camera via Amazon. This bundle includes: The Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, a metal alloy headphone stand, and Knox Gear 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub.
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones alone cost $399, so you're saving $70 with this value pack. This marks the lowest price ever for these headphones at Amazon. It's one of the best early Black Friday headphone deals we've seen so far.
Today's best Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Sony WH-1000XM5 Bundle
Was:
$399 Now: $328 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $70 with this Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Bundle from Brooklyn's own Focus Camera via Amazon. This bundle includes: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, metal alloy headphone stand, and Knox Gear 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub.
Features: Class-leading active noise cancellation (ANC), dual processors, 8-microphones, 30mm drivers, Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, LDAC, Google Assistant, Alexa support.
Product launched: June 2022
Price history: This is the Sony WH-1000XM5 Bundle's lowest price ever at Amazon.
Price comparison: Best Buy $329| Target $329 | Walmart $317 (no freebies)
Reviews consensus: In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review the headphones earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls 8 microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation which we experienced in the real word.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You prioritize stellar noise-cancellation, accurate sound, and long battery life. These headphones provide up to 30 hours of power per charge with ANC on. Toggle ANC off to get up to 40 hours of battery life, which is 2 more hours than the XM4 model.
Don't buy it if: You prefer in-ear headphones or earbuds. These headphones offer an over-ear design headband design. If you're an Apple user and use Siri, the AirPods Max might be the better option.
Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24 and we're bringing you the best deals on today's must-have tech. Visit our Black Friday deals hub for early discounts.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
