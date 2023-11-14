Sony WH-1000XM5 bundle drops to $328 in early Black Friday deal

Sony WH-1000XM5 Bundle

Was: $399

Now: $328 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $70 with this Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Bundle from Brooklyn's own Focus Camera via Amazon. This bundle includes: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, metal alloy headphone stand, and Knox Gear 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub.

Features: Class-leading active noise cancellation (ANC), dual processors, 8-microphones, 30mm drivers, Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, LDAC, Google Assistant, Alexa support.

Product launched: June 2022

Price history: This is the Sony WH-1000XM5 Bundle's lowest price ever at Amazon.

Price comparison: Best Buy $329| Target $329 | Walmart $317 (no freebies)

Reviews consensus: In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review the headphones earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls 8 microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation which we experienced in the real word.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You prioritize stellar noise-cancellation, accurate sound, and long battery life. These headphones provide up to 30 hours of power per charge with ANC on. Toggle ANC off to get up to 40 hours of battery life, which is 2 more hours than the XM4 model.

Don't buy it if: You prefer in-ear headphones or earbuds. These headphones offer an over-ear design headband design. If you're an Apple user and use Siri, the AirPods Max might be the better option.