Rare Apple deal drops the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 to its best price yet

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is one of the best tablets for students and work professionals. Right now, you can pick up the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 (512GB) for $1,299 at Amazon. Normally $1,399, that's $100 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this particular iPad. In fact, it's one of the best iPad deals we've since so far this year.

If you're a student, teacher or parent, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 for the same price from the Apple Education Store. As a bonus, you'll receive a free $100 Apple Gift Card with your purchase.

Apple 12.9"iPad Pro M2 (512GB): $1,399 $1,299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro at Amazon. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro supports Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil 2. The Apple Education Store offers it for the same price and bundles it with a free $100 Apple gift card. Students, teachers and parents buying of behalf of students can benefit from this offer.

Apple's 6th generation 12.9- inch iPad Pro brings faster performance to its big screen tablet. Super-charged with Apple's powerful M2 chip, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop (keyboard sold separately) The iPad Pro in this deal features a 12.9 inch (2388 x 1668) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM 10-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

Although we didn't test it, iPad Pro 2022 reviews average 4.1 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Owners praise its fast M2 processor and Wi-Fi 6e connectivity. Apple's rates its new M2 chip as 15% faster than the M1 whereas the M2's GPU is 35% speedier.

In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we praise its incredible display, strong performance and impressive speakers. We also liked its killer cameras and decent battery life. We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 and a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

During real-world use, our reviewer notes, "The Apple iPad Pro's 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR (2732 x 2048) display is the prettiest screen I've seen on a tablet and it's made all the better thanks to its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate."

In our lab's Geekbench 5 overall performance test, the iPad Pro M2 notched a score of 8500. That's higher than the previous-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 (7298). At 1.5 pounds, 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is light and svelte. For such a thin powerhouse with a big display, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 did rather well on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. It endured 10 hours and 40 minutes of continuous internet surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

Port-wise, the iPad Pro M2 supplies you with a USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4. Plus, it supports Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio as well as Apple Pencil 2.

Now $100 off, the 12.9 Apple iPad Pro M2 deal is a recommended choice if you're looking for a versatile, premium productivity tablet.