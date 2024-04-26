Kobo eReader drops to $89 — we love the crisp, bright display on this Kindle alternative

Investing in an eReader doesn't have to cost you a small fortune. Thanks to Target's Kobo sale, you can treat yourself or surprise mom for Mother's Day with a portable e-Ink tablet for less.

For a limited time, you can get the Kobo Nia for just $89 at Target. That's $20 off its regular price of $109 and its cheapest price yet. It's also a budget-friendly alternative to Amazon's $99 Kindle which rarely goes on sale. Not to be outdone, Amazon and Walmart mirror this Kobo Nia deal.

For just $90, you're getting a portable reading device with a 6-inch e-ink glare-free touch screen with adjustable light and 8GB of storage to hold up to 6,000 eBooks. If you don't mind spending a little more, the Kobo Clara 2E is on sale for $119. This eReader is fully waterproof for worry-free reading when you're at the beach by the pool or soaking your stress away in the bathtub with Calgon bath beads. You also get blue light reduction and a bump to 16GB of storage to house up to 12,000 eBooks.

Whether you want to read or gift mom this Mother's Day gift ideas, the Kobo Nia is worth a look.

Today's best Kobo eReader deal