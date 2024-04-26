Kobo eReader drops to $89 — we love the crisp, bright display on this Kindle alternative
Pick up this lightweight Koba eReader we liked for its best price yet
Investing in an eReader doesn't have to cost you a small fortune. Thanks to Target's Kobo sale, you can treat yourself or surprise mom for Mother's Day with a portable e-Ink tablet for less.
For a limited time, you can get the Kobo Nia for just $89 at Target. That's $20 off its regular price of $109 and its cheapest price yet. It's also a budget-friendly alternative to Amazon's $99 Kindle which rarely goes on sale. Not to be outdone, Amazon and Walmart mirror this Kobo Nia deal.
For just $90, you're getting a portable reading device with a 6-inch e-ink glare-free touch screen with adjustable light and 8GB of storage to hold up to 6,000 eBooks. If you don't mind spending a little more, the Kobo Clara 2E is on sale for $119. This eReader is fully waterproof for worry-free reading when you're at the beach by the pool or soaking your stress away in the bathtub with Calgon bath beads. You also get blue light reduction and a bump to 16GB of storage to house up to 12,000 eBooks.
Whether you want to read or gift mom this Mother's Day gift ideas, the Kobo Nia is worth a look.
Today's best Kobo eReader deal
Kobo Nia eReader
Was: $109
Now: $89 @ Target
Lowest price! Now $20 off, the Kobo Nia eReader is more affordable than ever.
Features: 6-inch e-ink glare-free touch screen, 8GB of storage (holds up to 6,000 eBooks), adjustable brightness, USB, Wi-Fi connectivity, up to 2 weeks of battery life (rated)
File supported: eBooks (EPUB, EPUB3, PDF and MOBI), images (JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP and TIFF), text (TXT, HTML, XHTML and RTF), comic books (CBZ and CBR)
Release Date: July 2020
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the Kobo Nia since it hit this same all-time low price around the holidays.
Price check: Amazon $89| Walmart $89
Reviews: In our Koba Nia review, the eReader's lightweight design, long battery life and reading stats impressed us. We also liked that it works with Overdrive for access to free eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: Hands-on
Buy it if: You want an affordable alternative to Amazon's Kindle eReader. Or, if you want a more portable means of carrying your books around for reading on the go.
Don't buy it if: You prefer your books in physical form. Or, if you want worry-free reading at the beach, by the pool or while soaking in the batch tub, consider the waterproof Kobo Clara 2E for $119 ($20 off).
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.