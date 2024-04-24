Samsung Mother's Day sale 2024: Top deals and gift ideas

Not sure what to get mom this year? Samsung's Mother's Day sale offer with sitewide discounts gifts moms will love. From now until Sunday, May 12, you'll score big savings on a shiny new Samsung gadget for mom.

Right now, you can get mom a Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen for $349. It normally costs $449, so you're saving $100 with this deal. Plus, save even more when you bundle it with an accessory. For example, save 50% on a Galaxy Tab S9 FE Slim Cover Keyboard or save $130 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with your purchase.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the Fan Edition version of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 flagship tablet. It packs all the features fans love about the Tab S9 series into a more affordable device. We didn't test it, reviews from our sister sites like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE's premium design, large, bright display, and battery life.

At $100 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a wise choice if you want to surprise mom with a tablet.

Samsung's Mother Day sale ends May 12. Browse more deals and gift ideas below.

Samsung Mother's Day sale deals

Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: $1,899 $1,499 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360. The new Galaxy Book 4 series boasts new intelligent processors, enhanced integrative touch screen, strong security and up to 22 hours of battery life (rated). It's the most powerful Galaxy Book series yet! Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home

Galaxy S24 Ultra: $1,299 from $549 @ Samsung w/ trade in

Save up to $750 when you trade-in an eligible device at Samsung. If you get the maximum trade-in value, that drops the Galaxy S24 Ultra's price to just $549. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in a range of colors: Titanium green, Titanium Blue, Titanium Orange (all exclusive to Samsung), Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Galaxy Z Fold 5: up to $800 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $800 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with trade-in and get $100 instant Samsung credit with carriers. We went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5,and found its slimmer design and multitasking processing power impressive. It's the phone to buy if you're looking for a foldable display to get things done when you're on the go. Features: 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (3.36 GHz), 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 10MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 4,400mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1.399 now $1,299

Save $100 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and save 50% on the Galaxy S9 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard Slim. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-in review, we loved its gorgeous AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core, S Pen, and quad-speaker array. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, 11,200mAH battery

65" Class Q70C QLED 4K: was $1,299 now $899

Upgrade mom's television with $400 off the 65-inch Samsung Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound.

Galaxy Watch 6: was $399 now $339

Samsung takes $60 off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. In our hands-on review, we claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life and fast wireless charging. Features: Fitness tracking, a rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, a 43-milimeter AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching and more.

Galaxy SmartTag 2: $29.99

The redesigned Galaxy SmartTag 2 is makes it easy for mom to tag and keep track of her belongings. It's also IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, activates your compatible IoT devices and stays powered for up to 500 days or even up to 40% more on Power Saving Mode.