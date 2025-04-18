I love Kobo, but this folding e-reader might take my money next

It's no secret that I love my Kobo e-reader, which is easily one of the most crucial devices that I use on a daily basis.

But, as much as I love Kobo's devices, an innovative new e-reader just caught my eye, thanks to its folding design that makes it more book-like than any other e-reader I've seen.

Here's a look at the quirky Readmoo mooInk V e-reader and the design change that could be the next hit in the e-reader market.

See also: Best laptop deals April 2025

The mooInk V is the most book-like ereader yet

(Image credit: Readmoo)

The Readmoo mooInk V, announced on Wednesday, is one of the most innovative e-readers I've ever seen, which is ironic since its design is a step back toward e-readers' ancestors: paper books.

The mooInk V is the first consumer-ready e-reader with a folding E ink display, and utilizes foldable display tech tech we've seen in pricey phones and applies it to the decidedly less cutting-edge form factor of an e-reader.

The result is a pocket-sized folding e-reader with an 8-inch display that, when closed, looks smaller than a typical smartphone.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's no word yet on how much the mooInk V will cost, when it will launch, or whether it will be available in the U.S.

Rakuten Kobo Clara BW: $139 at Amazon The Kobo Clara BW is a fantastic ereader and a superior alternative to the Kindle Paperwhite, offering a less cluttered home screen, the ability to freely backup and download your ebooks, a great display, and more, all for less than the Paperwhite. Price check: $139 @ Rakuten

I'll be keeping my eye on this one, though. A folding display on a phone or tablet doesn't do much to win me over, but it could be the perfect next-gen design for an e-reader.

My only concern is the potential for pinching. Since the idea is to hold the e-reader like a traditional book, meaning you're holding it by the hinge, e-reader brands should be extra careful they design those hinges to minimize the potential for pinching as much as possible.

My Kobo is light enough to be perfectly comfortable to hold, but I have to admit that I'm used to holding paper books. A folding ereader you could read partially opened would feel about as close to a real book as you can get while still reading on an e-ink display.

So, even if the mooInk V doesn't end up being available in the U.S., I'd like to see other e-reader brands give this design a try. It could also find a home with E ink tablets, making them feel even more like paper notebooks.