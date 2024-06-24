Best Buy knocks $250 off the iPad Pro M2 for its loyal customers

Member Deals Days this week at Best Buy offers huge summer savings on Apple devices. For a limited time, My Best Buy Plus members can save up to $600 on select iPad Pro tablets.

In one standout deal, the cellular model Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M2 drops to $749 with My Best Buy Plus. Typically $999, that's a staggering $250 in savings and the lowest price ever for this 11-inch Apple tablet. It's also $450 cheaper than the cellular model iPad Pro M4. This is one of the best iPad deals of the summer so far.

Despite being dethroned buy the iPad Pro M4, the iPad Pro M2 is still one of the most powerful tablets you can get. In our review of the 12.9-inch size iPad Pro M2 we rated it 4 out of 5 stars — backed by our Editor's Choice Award.

We were blown away by its stunning display, strong performance, great speaker and Apple keyboard support.

If you want a bigger display and have a tendency to easily max out your storage, Best Buy has you covered. Alternatively, you can get the cellular model 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage for $1,399 ($600 off) with Plus.

Considering that My Best Buy Plus costs $49 per year, it may be worth it for exclusive Apple deals like this.

Best Buy's Member Deals Day sale ends Sunday,

Today's best iPad Pro M2 deal