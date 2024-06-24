Best Buy knocks $250 off the iPad Pro M2 for its loyal customers
The iPad Pro M2 is priced to move at Best Buy
Member Deals Days this week at Best Buy offers huge summer savings on Apple devices. For a limited time, My Best Buy Plus members can save up to $600 on select iPad Pro tablets.
In one standout deal, the cellular model Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M2 drops to $749 with My Best Buy Plus. Typically $999, that's a staggering $250 in savings and the lowest price ever for this 11-inch Apple tablet. It's also $450 cheaper than the cellular model iPad Pro M4. This is one of the best iPad deals of the summer so far.
Despite being dethroned buy the iPad Pro M4, the iPad Pro M2 is still one of the most powerful tablets you can get. In our review of the 12.9-inch size iPad Pro M2 we rated it 4 out of 5 stars — backed by our Editor's Choice Award.
We were blown away by its stunning display, strong performance, great speaker and Apple keyboard support.
If you want a bigger display and have a tendency to easily max out your storage, Best Buy has you covered. Alternatively, you can get the cellular model 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage for $1,399 ($600 off) with Plus.
Considering that My Best Buy Plus costs $49 per year, it may be worth it for exclusive Apple deals like this.
Best Buy's Member Deals Day sale ends Sunday,
Today's best iPad Pro M2 deal
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M2 (Wi-Fi/LTE)
Was: $999
Now: $749 @ Best Buy w/ Plus
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $250 on the cellular model 11-inch iPad Pro
Features: LTE support, 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10-core GPU, and 128GB of storage. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.
Release date: October 2022
Price check: Amazon $828 (used)
Cheaper alternative: 11" iPad Pro M2 for $649w/ Plus ($150 off)
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this cellular model 11-inch iPad Pro.
Reviews consensus: The iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop. In our iPad Pro M2 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. We were so impressed by its incredible display, strong performance, and speakers that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Our sister site agrees that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (12.9") | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You you're looking for premium tablet that does double duty as a laptop. Pair it with a keyboard and it serves as a laptop replacement for on-the-go productivity.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet for general use like internet and social media browsing, mobile gaming, and content consumption. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the less costly iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.