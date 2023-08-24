Intel Gamer Days 2023: Best deals this week

Intel Gamer Days 2023 offers 11 days of epic PC gaming deals ahead of Labor Day. From now through September 3, save big on our favorite Intel-powered gaming laptops by top PC brands including Acer, Asus, Alienware, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Gigabyte, and Razer. This year's Intel Gamer Days Bundle giveaway includes 2 free games with select gaming PCs.

For example, purchase the Acer Nitro 5 for $829 ($170 off) at Newegg and get 2 free games: Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage (valued at $80). That's a total savings of $250 in savings and one the best gaming laptop deals of the summer.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Intel Gamer Days 2023 also features reduced pricing on select PC components, monitors and must-have gaming gear.

Shop best Intel Gamer Days deals at participating retailers and see our recommended discounts below.

Best Intel Gamer Days deals

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050: $999 $829 @ Newegg

Save $170 on the Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050 gaming laptop. Plus, you'll get a free Intel Gamer Days Bundle which includes two PC games — Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage (valued at $80). That's a total savings of $250. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling and storage, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Price check: Walmart $829| B&H $849

Dell G16 RTX 3050 Ti: $1,249 $899 @Dell

Save $350 on the Dell G16 with this back to school deal. It packs a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles demanding graphics.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $879 @ Amazon

Save $230 on the Gigabyte G5 with the powerful RTX 4060 GPU inside. For under $900, you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $919

MSI Katana 15 RTX 4070: $1,499 $1,139 @ Newegg Save $360 on the MSI Katana 15 RTX 4070 gaming laptop. This high-performance machine is built for gaming and content creation. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. For heavy graphics lifting, it employs Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. This deal includes 2 free games: Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage (valued at $80, redeem by Nov. 30).

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 RTX 4070: $1999 $1,649 @ Amazon

This Intel Gamer Days deal knocks $350 off the Asus ROG Strix G15 with RTX 4070 GPU. This gaming laptop series is renowned for solid overall performance and excellent battery life. This machine is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. This deal includes 2 free games: Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage (valued at $80, redeem by Nov. 30).

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 RTX 4080: $2,499 $2,099 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 which we call "a gaming kingslayer". In our review, we were floored by its impressive overall and gaming performance, captivating display and flashy, futuristic design. This particular laptop is configured with an 18-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Powering graphics is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of dedicated VRAM.