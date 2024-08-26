Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4070 falls to $1,699 for Intel Gamer Days, includes Assassin's Creed Shadows, and Star Wars Outlaws for free

Amazon's Intel Gamer Days sale starts now at Amazon with huge discounts on top-rated gaming laptops. One standout deal knocks hundreds off the 14th Gen Intel-powered 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 and throws in two free games!

Right now you snap up the latest Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,699 at Amazon. Typically $1,899, that's $200 in savings, and its lowest price ever on the e-commerce giant's store. By comparison, it undercuts Walmart's current price by $100.

What sweetens the deal even more, you'll receive a full-game download of Assassin's Creed Shadows for free (valued at $70) with your purchase. Assassin's Creed Shadows releases on Nov. 15. Additionally, you'll get Star Wars Outlaws and the Forest Commando Character Pack for free (valued at $70) — redeemable via GeForce Experience or Nvidia app beta and Ubisoft Connect. Star Wars Outlaws is due to release on Aug. 30.

We didn't get a chance to test the 2024 model Asus ROG G16, in our 2023 Asus ROG Strix G16 review, there are many things we like about this series. We rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its powerful performance, decent audio output, and springy keyboard.

Though we wish its display were a little brighter, on the plus side, it has impressive battery life for a gaming laptop. The ROG Stix G16 lasted 8 hours and 49 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test which involves continuous web browsing at 150 nits of brightness. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its predecessor and deliver solid gaming performance for extended sessions.

If you're on the hunt for a laptop that provides incredible performance for both gaming and overall, the Asus ROG Strix G16 is a wise choice. Especially at this discounted deal price which bundles $140 worth of free games.

Amazon's Intel Gamer Days sale ends Sept. 15 and it's a great time to buy a gaming laptop. Browse Amazon's entire sale and visit our best gaming laptop deals hub for this month's best discounts.

Today's best Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) deal