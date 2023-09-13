Hurry! The MacBook M2 is the best overall laptop to buy and it's $899 right now

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is the best overall laptop to buy for good reason. It's ultra-portable, crazy fast, and lasts long between charges.

Right now, the MacBook Air M2 is on sale for $899 at Best Buy. No membership required. It normally costs $1,099, so that's $200 and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen outside of Black Friday.

Today's best 13-inch MacBook M2 deal

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Price check: B&H $999

Apple's 2023 MacBook Air M2 has an upgraded look and enhanced performance over the M1 MacBook Air. If power, portability and endurance are important to you, the MacBook Air M2 ticks all the right boxes. The MacBook in this deal features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air M2 review , we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and backed it with our Editor's Choice Award. In real-world tests, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance and bright, colorful screen. As for battery-life, it endured 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is pretty impressive.

With a weight of 2.7 pounds and 0.4 inches thin, the MacBook Air M2 slips easily into a laptop backpack, messenger bag or medium sized purse. It’s lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier yet thinner than the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Port-wise, the M2 MacBook Air supplies you with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, headset jack and a MagSafe charging port. For more connectivity options, consider a USB-C hub like the 5-in-1 Anker 332.

Now $200 off, the MacBook M2 is a solid investment if you want the best everyday laptop for school, work and everything else.