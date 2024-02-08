9 best soundbar deals to snag in time for Super Bowl weekend

Super Bowl TV sales offer impressive discounts on televisions and soundbars to complement them. Although today's TV typically has decent speakers built-in, the right soundbar can create an immersive 3D surround-sound experience. If you want to upgrade your TV's audio to match its stunning visuals, you don't necessarily have to spend a fortune.

Now is one of the best times of the year to buy a TV soundbar for less, I'll explain why. Next-gen home theater tech we saw at CES 2024 last month are expected to arrive in March 2024. That means last year's and previous gen products are now priced to move. As you're browsing today's last minute Super Bowl TV deals, don't overlook the excellent savings on TV soundbars.

If you can afford to wait, this month's Presidents Day sales are bound to offer post-Super Bowl soundbar deals. That gives you plenty of time to find the perfect soundbar for your TV to watch those Oscar nominated flicks you haven't seen yet. I track deals all-year-round and so I've researched the best soundbars and found the top discounts that are worth your while. Here are 9 best TV soundbar deals I recommend from several retailers.

Today's best soundbar deals

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: $119 $99 @Amazon

Amp up your audio - Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass—all in a compact design. Immersive sound - Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual:X and more detail with Dolby Audio.

Samsung HW-C450 Soundbar: $197 $137 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Samsung HW-C450 2.1 Ch Soundbar. The soundbar's Bass Boost option lets you enable booming bass with just the tap of a button. Meanwhile Game Mode and Adaptive Sound Lite optimize your audio for gaming, movies and TV shows.

LG SPM2 2.1 Channel Soundbar: $129 $99 @Walmart

Now $30 off, the LG SPM2 is one of the best soundbars under $100. It has a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators to deliver rich and consistent bass with everything you watch and listen to.

Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar: $299 $199 @Amazon

Now $100 off, the Sony HT-S400 features a wireless subwoofer and HDMI ARC5 one-cable connection make watching movies and TV more immersive. Deeper, more engaging bass performance in music, movies and gaming make it perfect for the essential home theater. Price check: Best Buy $199

Samsung HW-B650 Soundbar: $399 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on on the Samsung HW-B650 soundbar and elevate your favorite content. Dolby Digital 5.1 capable creates realistic surround sound by projecting it from all around you, while DTS Virtual: X expands your listening experience without having to add extra speakers. Price check: Amazon $249

VIZIO M-Series AiO 2.1 Soundbar: $199 $149 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $50 off the VIZIO M-Series All-in-One 2.1 Soundbar in this deal. Don't let the compact size and modest price fool you. It's a 6-speaker 2.1 channel sound bar with premium sound technology and HDMI eARC (enhanced audio return channel). With its minimalist design, robust audio features, and reasonable price point, this soundbar is worth considering.

Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $399 $198 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save 50% on the Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar to enjoy 3D surround sound and the deep bass of built-in subwoofers. With its slim, elegant design, the Sony HTX8500 looks great in any decor.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: $749 $599 @Best Buy

Best Buy takes $150 off the Bost Smart Soundbar 900 for a limited time. It adds an extra dimension of height to your and employs Bose TrueSpace spatial processing to analyzes and upmix sounds. The end result is an enveloping listening experience in Dolby, stereo, and more.