Amazon bundles the new Pixel 8a with a free $100 gift card

Released on this week, the new Pixel 8a offers flagship phone features for a budget price. If you missed the Pixel 8a preorder deal, here's a second chance offer you might like.

Amazon is offering a free $100 gift card when you buy the Pixel 8a starting from $499. This bundle would normally cost $500, so that's $100 in free spending cash. You may use your gift card for future Amazon purchases or give it to someone else for a special occasion.

This is one of the best early Amazon Memorial Day deals you can shop now.

Today's best Pixel 8a deal

Google Pixel 8a w/ $100 GC: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card when you buy the Google Pixel 8a, which starts at $499. Plus, you can save up to $260 when you trade in your old device. This unlocked Pixel 8a works with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon. Features: 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz OLED display with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3, Google Tensor G3 9-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, IP67 dust-and-water resistant, rated battery life of up to 24 hours

Google makes some of the best budget phones, and the Pixel 8a is its latest offering. Although we didn't test it, we gave its predecessor, the the Pixel 7a a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating and called it the best phone most people.

By no means does the Pixel 8a sacrifice performance for price. It affords you many of the same flagship features as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro for less. The Pixel 8a leaks features a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 1400-nit 120Hz OLED Actua display, Google Tensor G3 9-core processor, 8GB RAM, 64MP quad PD, and 13MP ultrawide front camera.

Outfitted with a 4,492 mAh battery, the Pixel 8a promises up to 24 hours of battery life on a full charge. It's also IP67-rated dust and water-resistant for worry-free day-to-day use.

Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this phone deal, so don't hesitate too long.