What?! This 2024 Samsung The Frame QLED TV is already $500 off at Woot!

Woot, Amazon's daily deals discount site has some fantastic TV deals going on this month. Surprisingly, the just released 2024 Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is already seeing a hefty discount.

For a limited time, you can get the 65" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (2024) for $1,497 at Woot. Normally, this QLED TV would set you back a cool $2000, so that's $502 in savings. This marks a new all-time low price for this latest Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV since its March 2024 release. Alternatively, you can get the 50-inch Samsung The Frame for $997 ($300 off).

Today's best 2024 Samsung The Frame QLED TV deal

65" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (2024): $1,999 $1,497 @ Woot

Now $502 off at Woot, the 65-inch model 2024 Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is already at an all-time low price. What sets Samsung's The Frame QLED TV apart from other TVs is that it doubles as a work of art when it's not in use. This refreshed release retains the same thin and sleek design as its predecessor and sits flush against the wall to look like a framed painting or photo. Price check: Amazon $1,997| Best Buy $1,999| Samsung $1,999 Features: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz QLED display, HDR 10+, Art mode, anti-reflection with matte display, motion sensor + brightness sensor, Quantum processor 4K, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

Samsung's The Frame TV 2024 brings more energy efficiency than its predecessor alongside a host of other nifty upgrades. Although we didn't test it, our sister site Tom's Guide went hands-on with Samsung's latest lifestyle TV.

Some of the things they loved about the new Samsung The Frame refresh was its art mode aesthetic, new dynamic refresh rate, and free art curation. Just about the only bone they had to pick with it was its off-angle viewing.

At $502 off, the 2024 Samsung The Frame is at its best price yet. If you want a TV that doesn't look like a TV, don't hesitate to grab it now.