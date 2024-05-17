5 early Memorial Day laptop deals under $1,000: Up to $300 off Editor's Choice laptops

Good news if you're looking for a sub-$1,000 laptop for your use case. Memorial Day sales are starting now and it's not too early to save on a laptop. That said, I found the best laptop deals under $1,000 to help you save on your next daily driver.

One deal I'm excited to share is the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Intel Core Ultra 7 Laptop for $999 at Dell. It normally costs $1,199, so you'll save $200 on this Editor's Choice Award-winning machine. This is the lowest price I've seen so far for this 2024 model Dell Inspiron Plus. If you can't afford to wait, it's one of the best Memorial Day laptop deals you can get now.

In our Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 review, we loved its quick, responsive performance, powerful speakers, and epic 15-hour battery life. Just about the only gripe we had with was the webcam. But let's be real, most laptop cameras could be better.

At $200 off, the Dell Inspiron Plus is one of the best portable powerhouses to buy on a budget.

Scroll down to see my 5 recommended laptop deals under $1000.

5 laptop deals under $1,000

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: $1,199 $999 @ Dell

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 2024 Dell Inspiron 16 Plus powered by Intel's latest Ultra Core 7 processor. In our Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Though we wish it had a better webcam, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is a portable powerhouse with impressive battery life. Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 300-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, widescreen 1080p camera with dual mics, dual-speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1: $1,249 $949 @ Best Buy

Now $300 off at Best Buy, the HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 is one of the best laptop deals under $1,000 today. If you're a Best Buy Plus member, you can take an extra $50 off at checkout. Featuring a 360-degree hinge design, powerful Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O, it's one of the best portable 2-in-1 laptops money can buy. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, DTS:X Ultra; dual speakers, 5MP IR camera with dual array mics, Windows 11 Home

Acer Swift Go 14: $899 $599 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the Acer Swift Go 14 in this limited-time deal on Amazon. It's a wise choice if you're looking for an affordable and stylish laptop for daily tasks and light gaming. In our Acer Swift Go 14 review, we called it an absolute powerhouse and gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. Features: 14-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel touch screen, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD storage, QHD webcam, Windows 11 Home

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: $1,049 $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with Intel Ultra 7 CPU just got a $250 price cut. In our Asus Zenbook 14 OLED review, we called it a nearly perfect laptop and gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. During real-world tests, it delivered snappy performance, quality sound, and lasted nearly 16 hours on a full belly. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit touch screen, Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $949 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the MacBook Air M3 via Amazon's on-page coupon. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,099 | B&H $1,099