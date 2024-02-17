71 best deals from Presidents Day sales this weekend — Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and more

Presidents Day weekend sales offer the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and others. Savvy bargain shoppers know that Presidents Day sales typically offer monumental savings on laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, gaming and more. In some instances, discounts mirror or beat deals normally seen during the holidays. So before you pack for your Presidents Day weekend getaway, be sure to check out today's big sales.

Amazon's Presidents Day Sale slashes up to 75% off electronics including its Alexa-enabled devices. Plus, save up to $300 on a range of Apple products and accessories and up to $1,700 off select Windows laptops by Asus, HP, Microsoft, Samsung and others. Or if you want to upgrade your smaller mobile devices, save up to $200 on select tablets like the best-selling Galaxy Tab S9 FE and up to $400 off unlocked phones from Google, Motorola, Samsung and more.

Meanwhile, Best Buy Presidents Day sale knocks up to $600 off select laptops from today's top-rated brands. Score Presidents Day savings on Windows laptops for productivity and gaming from $159, MacBooks from $949, Chromebooks form $179. If you prefer to go to the source, Lenovo's Presidents Day Sale is live and knocks up to 66% off Lenovo ThinkPad and IdeaPad business laptops, Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1s, Alienware and Dell G series gaming laptops, and more. Or, snag HP Presidents Day Sale savings of up to 65% off sitewide.

Whether you're bargain hunting for a specific mobile gadget, video game or big screen TV, you'll want to see what this year's Presidents Day sales have to offer. From laptops to TVs, shop Presidents Day deals below.

Presidents Day sales — Top store deals

Amazon

14" Apple MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,449 @ Amazon

Now $150 off, the MacBook Pro M3 is the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $999 $699 @ Amazon

At $300 off the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is at its lowest price yet. Its convertible sibling, the Galaxy Book Pro 3 360 earned our Editor's Choice Award for its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, stunning display, and comfortable typing experience. Features: 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $429 $379 @Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking. Price check: Best Buy $379 | Bose $379

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $34 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Over the previous-gen, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Best Buy

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. The MacBook Air M2 features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon $1,259| B&H $1,129

13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $949 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Amazon $1,069 | B&H $949

LG gram Style 16 OLED: $1,799 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $600 on the thin and lightweight LG gram Style 16. We didn't get to test this exact laptop, however, its sibling, the LG gram SuperSlim earned our Editor's Choice Award. We gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its astonishingly thin, lightweight build, competition-beating performance and great battery life. Our review unit ran on the same Intel Core i7 CPU as the laptop in this deal, so we expect it to be just as impressive — a MacBook killer. Features: 16-inch 3K (3200 x 1800) 500-nit 120Hz OLED display, 0.2ms response time,13th Gen Intel Evo Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home Price check: Amazon $1,199 | LG $1,199

Apple iPad 10 (64GB): $449 $349 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! At $100 off, the 10th generation iPad it down to its lowest price yet! It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,799 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. We went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5,and found its slimmer design and multitasking processing power impressive. It's the phone to buy if you're looking for a foldable display to get things done when you're on the go. Features: 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (3.36 GHz), 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 10MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 4400 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99 $79 @ Best Buy

Save $20 on the new Galaxy Buds FE. Samsung design engineers gave the earbuds a wingtip design for a more secure fit. As we've grown accustomed to with today's earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE feature active noise cancellation pair easily with your devices. Speaking of which, thanks to Auto Switch, it connects seamless to whatever phone or tablet you're using. Price check: Amazon $99

Presidents Day Game Deals: up to 60% off @ Best Buy

Best Buy slashing up to $60% off select video games for a limited. Save on popular titles for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.

Target

MSI GF63 Thin RTX 4060: $1,199 $979 @ Target

Save $200 on the MSI GF63 Thin at Target. We didn't review this exact model, however, based on the MSI laptops we've tested, this brand's lineup delivers unrivaled excellence in graphics, processing power, and speed. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Canon Pixma TS6420A Wireless Printer: $129 $69 @ Target

Target is slashing $60 off the Canon Pixma TS6420A Wireless All-in-One Printer. It's great for everyday tasks from printing to scanning to copying documents for work, school or arts and crafts. Simple to set up and use, the Pixma TS6420A makes it easy to wirelessly print from your personal computer or smartphone.

Fitbit Charge 6: $149 $139 @ Target

Save $20 on the our favorite fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 6. In our review Fitbit Charge 6 review, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions. Price check: Best Buy $139

Walmart

Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4070: $1,799 $1,349 @ Walmart

Newegg via Walmart takes $450 off the 2023 Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $149 @ Walmart

Save $30 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts. In our Pixel Buds Pro review, we praise their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful noise-cancellation. The Pixel Buds Pro lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing which is on par with Google's estimated 7 hours. Features: Custom 11mm drivers, Volume EQ, Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal design, transparency mode, 11 hours of battery life (up to 31 hours with charging case), Google Assistant integration, beamforming mics, capacitive touch controls

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: $65 $53 @ Walmart

Save $12 on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Astral Purple colorway. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Gaming Headset: $139 $109 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Save $30 on the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ gaming headset. It features 360-degree spatial audio support for PC and PS5 gaming. Its bidirectional retractable noise-cancelling microphone ensures crystal- clear in game chat while its adjustable ski-goggle band provides comfort during long periods of wear. Features: 40mm driver, up to 30-hour battery life, 360-degree spatial audio support for PC and PS5, includes low-latency 2.4 GHz USB-C dongle

Presidents Day Video Game Deals: up to 70% off @ Walmart

Save up to 70% on select video games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Prices start at $13 for Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed for Xbox. Save on top rated games like NBA 2K24, Just Dance 2024 and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Presidents Day sales — Best deals from laptop to gaming

Laptops

Dell XPS 13: $1,099 $799 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 9315. It's the best laptop to buy if you want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere. Features: 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit non-touch display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: $1,049 $699 @ Best Buy

Sleek a minimalist, the HP Envy x360 in nightfall black is $350 off during Best Buy's Presidents Day sale. This 2-in-1 laptop packs powerful processing power and stereo speakers tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen, it delivers impressive performance for productivity and play. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit touch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 15 RTX 4060: $2,409 $1,899 @ Dell

Save $510 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU (8GB of dedicated memory), 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

HP Omen 17 RTX 4080: $2,599 $1,199 @ HP

Save $600 on the HP Omen 17 with RTX 4080 and get a free Naruto HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse (valued at $60) . HP's Omen gaming laptops are renown for delivering desktop-level powerful performance. If you're looking for a monster gaming machine that won't cost you a small fortune, the HP Omen 16 is worth considering. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 300-nit, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Tablets

Apple iPad 9 (64GB): $329 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Amazon $249