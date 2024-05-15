7 best Google gadget deals to shop before Memorial Day

Google Pixel device deals are afoot ahead of Memorial Day. Retailers are wasting no time offering solid discounts and offers on our favorite Google gadgets.

For example, when you buy the new Pixel 8a starting at $499 at Amazon, you'll get a free $100 Amazon gift card with an envelope. Though there's no outright discount on the phone itself, it's still a great offer since you're getting a $100 Amazon shopping spree.

Meanwhile, the Google Store has a generous trade-in offer that could net you a free Pixel Tablet. For a limited time, when you buy the Pixel Tablet starting at $399 from the Google Store, you'll save up to $450 when you trade in your old device.

As of May 15, you'll get the highest trade-in value of $450 for the 6th gen 12.9 iPad Pro M2. Google estimates a $399 value for the 5th-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro, any 4th-gen iPad Pro, and the 3rd-gen 11-inch iPad Pro.

The one catch is that you must purchase the Pixel Tablet upfront and wait for a refund after Google receives and inspects your trade-in device. As long as your device is in working condition and free of cracks, you should have no problem getting the maximum value for it.

There's no telling how long this or any other Pixel device offer will last, so act now. See more of today's best Google gadget deals below.

Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet: $399, up to $450 off @ Google w/ trade-in

You can now buy the standalone Pixel Tablet for $399. For a limited time, save up to $450 when you trade-in your iPad or Galaxy Tab at the Google Store. Your rebate will be credited back to you when Google receives and inspects your trade-in device. If you're a Google ecosystem dweller or just looking for a premium Android tablet that and love the convenience of Google Assistant, the Pixel Tablet is an excellent choice. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 8-core processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Charging Speaker Dock: $499 up to $450 off @ Google w/ trade-in

Buy the Editor's Choice Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock and save up to $450 when you trade-in your iPad or Galaxy Tab at the Google Store. In our Pixel Tablet review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars, praising its slick, stylish design, seamless dock integration, zippy performance and excellent battery life. This is the device for you if want a tablet that doubles as a smart display with smart home controls. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage, includes speaker dock

Pixel Phone

Google Pixel 8a w/ $100 GC: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Get a free $100 Amazon Gift Card when you buy the Google Pixel 8a starting from $499. Plus, save up to $260 when you trade in your old device. This unlocked Pixel 8a works with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon. Features: 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz OLED display with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 3, Google Tensor G3 9-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, IP67 dust-and-water resistant, rated battery life of up to 24 hours

Google Pixel 8: $699 $599 @ Best Buy v/ activation

Save $100 on an the Google Pixel 8 with activation on AT&T or Verizon's wireless network via Best Buy. It works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, as well as prepaid carriers. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 $899 @ Best Buy w/ activation

For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro via activation with AT&T or Verizon via Best Buy. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Pixel Buds

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $126 @ Wellbots via code, "MOM10"

For a limited time, take $73 off Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds via Wellbots coupon code, "MOM10" at checkout. We reviewed the Pixel Buds Pro and loved their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC. The Pixel Buds Pro's battery tapped out at 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing. We gave the Google Pixel Buds Pro an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars — backed by our Editor's Choice Award. Features: 11mm drivers, 6-core audio chip, ANC/Transparency mode, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, 6+ hours of battery life Price check: Amazon $139| Best Buy $139 | Walmart $139| Target $139

Pixel Watch