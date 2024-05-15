Best iPad Pro deals of May 2024

Spring into summer savings is the running theme of retail right now. Rightfully so. Memorial Day, May 27 marks the unofficial kick-off to summer. Beyond essentials for typical summer activities like backyard parties and traveling, you’ll also find great Memorial Day deals on must-have tech.

Good bargains come to those who wait and if you’ve been holding off on buying an iPad Pro, your patience paid off.

After much anticipation from Apple fans, the iPad Pro M4 is finally here. Naturally, pretty much every size and storage capacity iPad Pro M2 is seeing price drops. One tempting deal worth considering is the 512GB model 11-inch iPad Pro M2 for $999 ($100 off) at B&H. By comparison, it's $200 cheaper than the 512GB iPad Pro M4 which costs $1,199.

If you're shopping around for a bargain on Apple's pro-grade tablet, don't underestimate the iPad Pro M2. With its incredible display and powerful performance, alongside Magic keyboard and Apple Pencil support, it's still one of the best tablets around. Like its M4-charged successor, it can and will replace your laptop.

And that's just one of the best iPad Pro deals you can grab sooner rather than later. Keep scrolling for more savings on Apple's mightiest iPad.

Best iPad Pro deals

iPad Pro M4 (2024)

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $949 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $50 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 starting from $999. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage. Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ membership, up to $600 off via trade-in | Apple $999 up to $580 off via trade-in

13" iPad Pro M4: $1,299 $1,249 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus members save $50 on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 starting at $1,299. Plus save up to $600 when you trade in a similar device. My Best Buy Plus members get an extra 10% more value. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage Price check: Amazon $1,299 | Apple $1,299 up to $580 off via trade-in

Apple iPad Pro M4 (2024): $100 off @ AT&T

AT&T is running an exclusive deal on the latest iPad Pro. For a limited time save $100 on the the 2024 iPad Pro when you add a new tablet line to your account. This is one of the iPad Pro deals available at the moment.

Apple iPad Pro M4 (2024): up to $230 off @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is slashing $230 off the 2024 iPad Pro when you add a new tablet line to your account. This is one of the iPad Pro deals available at the moment. You rebate will appear as credits on your monthly billing statement over the course of 24 months.

Apple iPad Pro M4 (2024): up to $180 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Save up to $180 on the iPad Pro M4 with eligible trade-in at Verizon. Stay connected from anywhere on Verizon's 5G wireless network.

iPad Pro M2 (2022)

11" iPad Pro M2 (256GB): $899 $849 @ B&H

Save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 with 256GB of storage. Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy in 2024. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a compact laptop for getting things done on the go. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10-core GPU, and 128GB of storage. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2. Price check: PC Richard $1,049 | Best Buy $1,049 w/ Plus

12.9" iPad Pro M2 LTE: $1,299 $1,199 @ B&H

Save $100 on the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro with LTE support. In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 starts for its incredible display, strong performance, and impressive speakers. Its killer cameras and decent battery life are also impressive. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2. Features: 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR touchscreen, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 10-core GPU, dual rear camera (12MP and 10MP), 12MP front camera, 128GB of storage, iPadOS Price check: Amazon $1,289 | Best Buy $1,199 w/ membership

12.9" iPad Pro M2 (256GB): $1,199 $1,099 @ B&H

Save $100 on the 256GB model 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro. In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5-stars for its incredible display, strong performance, and impressive speakers. Its killer cameras and decent battery life are also impressive. Features: 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR touchscreen, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 10-core GPU, dual rear camera (12MP and 10MP), 12MP front camera, 256GB of storage, iPadOS