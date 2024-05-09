5 last minute Mother's Day TV deals from Samsung

Samsung Mother's Day sale continues with fantastic deals on its top-rated OLED and QLED TVs. If you want to give mom her flowers, a new TV is one of the grandest tokens of appreciation. Mother's Day is on May 12 and although it's cutting it close, you still have time to shop and save. Plus, you can buy online at Samsung and pick it up at a Best Buy or PC Richard location near you.

One standout deal I recommend is the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED for $1,599 ($1,000 off). The overall consensus across our brands like sister site Tom's Guide, the S90C is that it's one of the best OLED TVs to buy and delivers top-shelf performance for the price. Even more so now with this tempting discount.

Or, surprise mom with a TV that doesn't look like a TV with Samsung's 65-inch The Frame QLED for $1,899 ($100 off). Samsung's The Frame QLED TV doubles as a work of art for Mom when she's not watching her favorite movies or TV shows. Thin and sleek, it sits flush against the wall to look like a framed painting or photo. Mom can also upload family portraits and other memorable moments to The Frame.

Samsung's Mother's Day TV deals are live through May 12. See more of my favorite discounts below.

Samsung Mother's Day TV deals

65" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV (2023): was $2,599 now $1,599

Lowest price! Save $1,000 on the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for stunning picture quality and excellent gaming-specific features. Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, Quantum HDR, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite, built-in Samsung Gaming Hub, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Price check: Best Buy $1,599 | Amazon $1,599

55" Samsung OLED S90D (2024): was $1,999 now $1,899

Save $100 on the 2024 55" Class OLED S90D 4K TV. This premium TV features so whatever you're watching jumps out of the screen, Expect nothing short of detailed images, strong contrast, and clear motion. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant Price check: Amazon $1,897 | Best Buy $1,899

55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV (2023): $2,499 $1,899 @ Samsung

Save $600 on the 55-inch Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV with Quantum Dot technology. Quantum Dot enhances your viewing experience with true blacks, color-rich detail, and contrast. This is thanks to over a billion shades of color and 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos, Gaming Hub, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Price check: Amazon $1,899 | Best Buy $1,899

65" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K LS03D (2024): was $1,999 now $1,899

The 2024 Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is $100 off. Plus, get free installation. This TV lets mom lets Mom display her own works of art or family photos. With Art Mode, The Frame magically morphs into a personal art exhibit. Features: 65-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 120Hz QLED panel with antireflective matte film, Edge Lit backlighting, HDR 10+, Quantum Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator 120Hz, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings Price check: Amazon $1,899 | Best Buy $1,899