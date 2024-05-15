Beats Solo 4 see a $50 price cut for the first time
Save $50 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones
Beats Solo 4 headphones are seeing their first drop just days after their May 2 launch date.
Currently, Amazon offers the Beats Solo 4 for $149. Typically $199, that's $50 in savings and of course the lowest price ever for these latest Beats headphones. It's one of the best headphone deals you can get ahead of this month's forthcoming Memorial Day sales,
If you're in the market for new sub-$150 headphones, the Beats Solo 4 is worth considering.
Today's best Beats Solo 4 deal
Beats Solo 4
Was: $199
Now: $149 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $50 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones at Amazon. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion free sound.
Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio
Release Date: May 2024
Price history: This is the Beats Solo 4's lowest price ever
Price comparison: Best Buy $149
Reviews consensus: Our sister sites agree the Beats Solo 4 are a worthy upgrade over the Beats Solo 3.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★
Buy it if: You want stylish headphones that pack lots of bass and lasts long in between charges.
Don't buy it if: You want headphones with active noise cancellation. If so, the Beats Studio Pro would be the better choice for you.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.