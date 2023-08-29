Best Buy drops the Lenovo Tab M9 to just $99 for Labor Day

Best Buy's Labor Day sale includes fantastic discounts on today's best tablets. If you're on the hunt for an iPad alternative that doesn't skimp on performance, this deal might pique your interest.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Tab M9 with Folio Case for just $99.99 at Best Buy. That's $40 cheaper than its usual price of $140 and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet.

As far as tablet deals, this is one of the best you can get.

Today's best Lenovo Tab deal

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023): $139 $99 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on the Lenovo Tab M9, the ideal tablet for on the go use. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a superb 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch-enabled display. Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, deliver immersive sound.

Lenovo is renowned for laptops, however, its best-selling tablets offer excellent value for the price. The Lenovo Tab M9 in this deal features a 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. The tablet runs on a MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU coupled with 3GB of RAM and has 32GB of built-in storage (expandable via microSD).

While the Lenovo Smart Tab M9 ships with Android 12, it's upgradable to Google's latest Android 13 software out of the box. You'll have access to helpful Google apps like Gmail, Drive, Maps, Photos, and Google Play. Powering the tablet is a massive 5,100mAh battery with 15W+ Type-C fast charging support.

Although we didn't test it, in our Lenovo Smart Tab M8 review, we liked its attractive design, colorful display, and excellent battery life. Just like the Smart Tab M8, the new Smart Tab M9 supports Google Assistant hands-free control. Say “Hey Google '' and dictate emails, play music, or get weather and traffic updates using just your voice.

At just under $100, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a budget-friendly choice if you don't want to spend a small fortune on a new tablet. Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so we recommend you snag it while you can.

