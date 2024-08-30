Best Buy Labor Day sale 2024: 25 top deals I recommend — save big on laptops, tablets, phones, TVs, more

Best Buy's Labor Day sale features excellent deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, headphones, wearables, and more. You don't have to wait to take advantage of sitewide discounts for your back-to-school or gadget refresh needs.

Browse the best deals from Best Buy's Labor Day sale below. Be sure to visit our Labor Day sales 2024 hub for more end-of-summer savings on today's must-have gadgets.

Best Buy Labor Day sale — Top deals

Best Buy Labor Day deals I recommend

Apple MacBook Air M2: $999 $749 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

Lowest price! Save $250 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Amazon $799

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4070: $1,599 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Intel Gamer Days at Best Buy continue through Labor Day weekend with $400 off the 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop. While we were underwhelmed by the Intel Ultra-charged ROG Zephyrus G16, however, this Intel's 13th Gen Intel version is overall a better value in terms of price vs performance. It offers solid audio quality, a slim and lightweight design, and plenty of ports to hook up external displays, other peripherals, and a speedy Ethernet connection. Features: 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: $1,899 $1,299 @ Best Buy

One of the best Labor Day laptop deals today slashes $600 off the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360. Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Pro features intelligent processors, an enhanced integrative touch screen, strong security, and up to 22 hours of battery life (rated). If you want an immersive display, powerful performance, robust security, and long battery life, the Galaxy Book 4 series may be right for you. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home Price check: Samsung $1,299

Apple MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,299 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Amazon $1,299

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,499 Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $500 on the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD Price check: Amazon $1,499

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16: $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon

Save $500 on the MacBook Pro with 16 Apple M3 Pro Chip. It's the best laptop for power users who require a reliable workhorse for heavy productivity. This high-performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, and graphics-intensive applications. It's ideal for video editors, photographers, and creators. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,999

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $369 @ Best Buy

One of the best Labor Day laptop deals right now takes $130 off the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 2-in-1. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS

HP Chromebook 15 Plus: $499 $399 @ Best Buy

This limited-time Labor Day laptop deal takes $100 off the HP Chromebook 15 Plus. If you want an easy-to-use laptop that gets the job done, the HP Chromebook 15 Plus is worth considering. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for homework and basic tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: $399 $279 @ Best Buy

Now $130 off for Labor Day, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget. In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for great performance, sturdy design, and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity, and play, the Acer Plus 515 is a wise choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 2-in-1: $699 $599 @ Best Buy

This Labor Day laptop deal from Best Buy shaves $100 off the Intel Ultra Core 5-powered Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714. It ships with 1-free year of Gemini Advanced (valued at $249) which is just one of many Google perks. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200) 120Hz IPs touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 115U 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, ChromeOS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $329 $229 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Android tablet. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13 Price check: Amazon $229| Target $269 | Walmart $229

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Curved Monitor: $1,799 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $600 on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

Beats Solo 4: $199 $149 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion-free sound. Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: $429 $349 @ Best Buy

One of the top Best Buy laptop deals knocks $80 off Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. Sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4.5 out of 5 stars, giving them props for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking. Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life Price check: Amazon $349

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $249 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $100 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch. Price check: Amazon $249

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: $499 $309 @ Best Buy

Save $99 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for Labor Day. In our hands-on review, we claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, and fast wireless charging. Features: Fitness tracking, a rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, a 43-millimeter AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, and more.

iPhone 15: from $799 up $1,000 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Series at Best Buy with qualified device trade-in and activation. Pricing for the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the entry model, $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro, and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This offer includes 1 month of Xbox Game Plus Ultimate for free.

Lenovo Legion Go: $699 $599 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $100 and enjoy console-level gaming on the fantastic Lenovo Legion Go. One of the best PlayStation Portable alternatives, it supports remote play, Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and more. To get you started, it includes three free months of Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming service, which affords you access to more than 100 games. Features: 8.8-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 144Hz touch screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Price check: Lenovo $699

Sony LinkBuds S: $199 $128 @ Best Buy

Save $71 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S with this Labor Day headphones deal. These wireless earbuds feature Sony's signature sound, superb noise-cancelling, and useful features for the price. Price check: Amazon $129

Video Game Deals: up to 75% off @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Labor Day sale slashes up to 75% off select video games for a limited time. Save on popular titles for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. Prices start from just $9.

TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV (2024): $549 $449 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $100 on the TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television Price check: Amazon 5449

TCL 55" QM7 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV: $799 $498 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 65-inch TCL 55 QM7 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV — one of the best TVs for watching sports. This QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM7 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep Learning AI Price check: Amazon $449

65" LG QNED80 Mini-LED 4K TV: $999 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the LG 65-inch Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV. Mini-LED with Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology ensures precise luminance, with high contrast, brilliant colors, and deeper blacks. Additionally, LG's a7 AI Processor 4K optimizes every scene whether you're watching movies, TV shows, or sports. Powered by webOS 6.0, the LG 83 Series QNED smart TV makes it easy to access your favorite streaming services like Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Prime Video and more.