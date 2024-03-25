63 best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals to shop before the event ends tonight

The clock is ticking!! Amazon Big Spring Sale deals ends at 11:59 p.m. ET and you still have shop before the sale ends. Don't miss savings of up to 50% in spring savings on must-have tech like laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, headphones, gaming and more.

For example, you still have time to get the HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 for $869 ($250 off) — quantities are running low so I recommend you act fast! Additionally, save up to 40% on Amazon devices including its family of tablets for everyone. Snag up the Fire HD 10 Tablet for just $95 ($45 off), Fire HD 8 for just $64 ($35 off) or Fire 7 Kids tablet for $69 ($40 off). These are just a few early discounts available today.

And no, you don't have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon's Big Spring Sale. However, if you want first dibs on exclusive member-only deals, you might want to consider joining. Currently, only Prime members can save up to 25% on Amazfit smartwatches, prices start at just $45.

Amazon Big Spring Sale ends today, March 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET and you still have time to score epic deals on tech and gaming. Shop my recommended Amazon Big Spring Sale deals now before the mega-savings event ends.

Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Top deals

Acer Swift Go: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BTQWR77M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" rel="nofollow"> $899 $599 @ Amazon

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHP-Display-i7-1355U-Graphics-15-ew1199nr%2Fdp%2FB0BVC1L6GB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,119 $869 @ Amazon

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX23Q2SV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,999 $1,849 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $150 off the 1TB MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB RAM — the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Mac OS

Apple iPad 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJLXMVMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $449 $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 10th generation10.9-inch Apple iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Google Pixel Tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Tablet-Charging-Speaker%2Fdp%2FB0C1SHGHSZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $499 $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! One of today's best Amazon deals knocks $100 off the Editor's Choice Google Pixel Tablet. Featuring a charging speaker dock, it doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub. This makes it easy to stay in touch with your inner circle and control other smart devices in your home. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $249 $179 @ Amazon

New price low! Save $70 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds:<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-World-Class-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0CN9H2PLY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $299 $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on Bose's newest earbuds. We didn't get to test them, however, these latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds scored a solid 4 out of 5-stars from sister site <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-ultra-earbuds" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Tom's Guide. Features: Spatial audio, active noise-cancelling, CustomTune sound customizing technology, Bluetooth connectivity, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with included case).

Beats Studio Buds Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBeats-Cancelling-Compatibility-Microphone-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB0BZK2Z2TC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $169 $129 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, the Beats Studio Buds Plus are just $10 shy of their all-time low price. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-New-release-Designed-parental-controls%2Fdp%2FB09B9CD1YB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $59 $39 @ Amazon

Amazon's Echo Dot Kids smart speaker is $20 off for a limited time. This 5th generation model delivers rich vibrant sound and delivers clear vocals. Using Amazon's built-in Alexa virtual assistant, kids can play music, read a bedtime story, and get help with their homework using just their voice. Plus, stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more hands-free.

Laptops

Acer Swift Go: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BTQWR77M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" rel="nofollow"> $899 $599 @ Amazon

Asus ROG Strix G15 RTX 3050: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-ROG-Strix-Gaming-Laptop%2Fdp%2FB0CJS41WR8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $949 $749 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $200 off the 2022 Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop during its big spring sale. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-rog-strix-g15-advantage-edition" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Asus ROG Strix G15 review, we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHP-Display-i7-1355U-Graphics-15-ew1199nr%2Fdp%2FB0BVC1L6GB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,199 $869 @ Amazon

Asus TUF Gaming A17: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-Display-GeForce-Windows-FA707XU-EH94%2Fdp%2FB0CKVD7VBR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

$11 shy of lowest ever price! This Amazon Big Spring Sale deals preview knocks $200 off the Asus TUF Gaming A17. We like the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-tuf-gaming-a17" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Asus TUF Gaming A17 series for its strong performance and graphics as well as solid battery life. We expect this 2023 release to be just as impressive given its CPU and GPU upgrades. Features: 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CM5JV268%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Lowest price! Now $200 off via Amazon's on-page coupon the MacBook Pro M3 is the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BZ5X72TN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,799 $1,699 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! Amazon takes $100 off the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404VV) in this limited time laptop deal. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/laptops/asus-zenbook-pro-14-oled-review-a-potent-content-creation-station" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED review, the laptop's sturdy build, powerful hardware, and breathtaking 2.8K touch screen were some of the qualities we liked about it. Built to military grade specs and measuring 0.7-inches thin with a weight 3.6 pounds, the Asus Zenbook is travel-friendly and made for heavy use.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B6FMGQDD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$2,099 $1,889 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $210 off the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is priced to move during Amazon's spring sale. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-zenbook-pro-14-duo-oled" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">ZenBook Pro Duo review we raved about its bright, colorful display and its punchy performance. Released in late 2022, the ZenBook Pro Duo was ahead of its time and remains one of the best laptops around. Features: 15.6-inch 4K Touch Display, Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Surface Laptop Studio 2 RTX 4060: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMicrosoft-Surface-Laptop-Studio-Touchscreen%2Fdp%2FB0CDJPQB9C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $3,699 $3,169 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $530 on the Surface Laptop Studio 2 in this early Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deal. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/Microsoft-Surface-Laptop-Studio-2-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 64GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Tablets

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Fire-Kids-tablet-Top-selling%2Fdp%2FB0BLBWTWWS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $129 $89 @ Amazon

This Amazon Big Spring Deal knocks $40 off the 32GB model Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet. It packs a 7-inch (1024 x 600) display, 2-GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Official-Site-Fire-HD-Kids-8-Pro-Tablet-8-inch-Display-2022-release%2Fdp%2FB09BG63ZMM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, 6-core processor, 3GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

Lenovo Tab M9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLenovo-Tab-M9-2023-Battery-Included%2Fdp%2FB0BYPHZWZK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Lenovo Tab M9, the ideal tablet for on the go use. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a superb 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch-enabled display. Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, deliver immersive sound. Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. Powering the M9 is a MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM with 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Google's snappy and efficient Android 13 mobile OS affords you access to helpful Google apps like Gmail, Drive, Maps, Photos, and Google Play.

Amazon Fire HD 8 w/ Luna Controller: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Official-Site-Fire-HD-8-Plus-Tablet-and-Wireless-Charging-Dock-2022-release%2Fdp%2FB0B9987F2G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $169 $119 @ Amazon

Save $55 with this Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet and Luna Controller bundle. Amazon's answer to the iPad mini. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, beefy 6-core processor and 32GB of storage. It supports for all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon_Fire_HD_10%2Fdp%2FB0CD1C2WB1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $194 $119 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon is slashing $75 off the 64GB model Amazon Fire HD 10 (no lockscreen ads). Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB095J3TKSP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $189 $159 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with Prime. It's IPX8 water resistant and features a 6.8-inch, matte display, 17 LED front lights, 32 GB of storage, and wireless charging supports. It includes an optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30).

Amazon Fire Max 11: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B2SFTGQ6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $279 $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! Save $80 on the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B2SFTGQ6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">detachable keyboard and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, rated battery life of 14-hours

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Dust-Resistant-Powerful-Processor-Lightweight%2Fdp%2FB0CCX11JT6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $449 $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen for a limited time. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. This is one deals Amazon Big Spring Sale deals to shop today. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touch screen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistant, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

Apple iPad 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJLXMVMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $449 $349 @ Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Tablet-Charging-Speaker%2Fdp%2FB0C1SHGHSZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $499 $399 @ Amazon

Apple iPad mini 6 (64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G9FW785%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $499 $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple iPad Air 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09V3J32N8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $599 $449 @ Amazon<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F2022-Apple-iPad-10-9-inch-Wi-Fi%2Fdp%2FB09V3JJT5D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">

Lowest price! Save $150 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Monitors

Samsung ViewFinity UJ59 32" 4K Monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-inch-UJ59-monitor-LU32J590UQNXZA%2Fdp%2FB07CS3JGPC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $339 $279 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 32-inch Samsung ViewFinity 32" Monitor. It features a massive 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 270-nit panel with 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. Connectivity options include 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, and 1 x headphone port.

Dell 34-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB095X7RV77%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $399 $326 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $70 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) 144Hz panel and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-DisplayHDR-FreeSync-Adjustable-LS49CG954ENXZA%2Fdp%2FB0CP6HW894%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $500 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Mini-LED-FreeSync-Adjustable-LS55CG970NNXGO%2Fdp%2FB0CDQKYXTC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $2,999 $1,999 @ Amazon

The massive 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Monitor is $1000 off right now. Featuring a rotating design, it converts from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing (Cockpit Mode). The monitor's KVM Switch enables full control of your command center with a single mouse and keyboard. Control all the monitor's functions including Multi-View, Flex Move Screen, Quick Settings, and Game Bar with the exclusive Ark Dial. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 450-600-nit mini-LED panel, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x,1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial

Headphones

Trelab X3 Pro Earbuds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08FCLLZ7N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on Trelab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Featuring an ear-hook design and IPX5 water and sweat resistance, the X3 Pro are great for working out at the gym and jogging or running outdoors. They last up to 9 hours between charge and up to 145 hours with the included charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $249 $179 @ Amazon

New price low! Save $70 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds:<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-World-Class-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0CN9H2PLY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $299 $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on Bose's newest earbuds. We didn't get to test them, however, these latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds scored a solid 4 out of 5-stars from sister site <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-ultra-earbuds" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Tom's Guide. Features: Spatial audio, active noise-cancelling, CustomTune sound customizing technology, Bluetooth connectivity, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with included case).

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Wireless-Cancelling-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ1HQ39%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fdib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.rBJH8HioWSS5VnSiIx_fKRsV8v496IEwclilfYpj9V6c-vXPmjm4IqFc9BeXF7Dx.b8V2sRa6rf3K6qyi9_ZzEoaXQegrHWnl01MeNZRboI4%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DBose%252BQuietComfort%252BUltra%252BWireless%252BNoise%252BCancelling%252BHeadphones%252Bwith%252BSpatial%252BAudio%252C%252BOver-the-Ear%252BHeadphones%252Bwith%252BMic%252C%252BUp%252Bto%252B24%252BHours%252Bof%252BBattery%252BLife%252C%252BWhite%252BSmoke%26m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26qid%3D1710870644%26refinements%3Dp_6%253AATVPDKIKX0DER%26sr%3D8-1%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$429 $379 @Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort Ultra premium wireless headphones. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking.