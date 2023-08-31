Apple Watch Series 8 hits lowest price ever in Amazon Labor Day deal

By Hilda Scott
published

Nab the Apple Watch Series 8 for a new low price

The Apple Watch Series 8 is cheaper than ever at Amazon for Labor Day. In what seems to be a Prime Day October preview, Amazon dropped the Apple Watch to its best price yet. This deal arrives just days before the next Apple Event which could put Apple Watch Series 9 rumors to rest.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $309. It usually fetches $399, so that's $90 in savings — the Apple Watch Series 8's biggest discount yet. This is one of the best Labor Day deals you can sang right now. 

Save $90 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. The 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $339 ($90 off).

Apple's Watch Series 8 features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than ever before. Waterproof to 50 meters, it's also crack-resistant and IP6X dust resistant. 

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we loved its gorgeous display, excellent UI and new stylish colors. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's addition of menstrual and ovulation tracking. The Apple Watch 8 is the Editor's Choice smartwatch with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Size-wise, the Apple Watch Series 8 is identical to the Watch Series 7. The 41mm aluminum case model measures 1.6 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches and weighs 1.14 ounces. Just like the Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 includes heart rate tracking, blood-oxygen level tracking, and an ECG app. New to the Watch Series 8 are two temperature sensors for improved sleep tracking and cycle tracking.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a solid choice if you're in the market for a wearable. 

