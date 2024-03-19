53 best early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals—save up to 50% on tech and gaming

We're hours away from tomorrow's Amazon Big Spring Sale — the kickoff to six days of deals. For a limited time, save up to 50% on spring essentials sitewide including must-have electronics. Amazon is slashing prices on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, headphones, gaming and more. New Amazon Spring Sale deals drop each day during the sale, so you'll want to check back often for new discounts.

In fact, you can jump start your savings with Amazon Big Spring Sale deals that are prematurely live. Right now, save up to 40% on Amazon devices including its family of tablets for everyone. Snag up the Fire HD 10 Tablet for just $95 ($45 off), Fire HD 8 for just $64 ($35 off) or Fire 7 Kids tablet for $69 ($40 off). These are just a few early discounts available today.

And no, you don't have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon's Big Spring Sale. However, if you want first dibs on exclusive member-only deals, you might want to consider joining. Currently, only Prime members can save up to 25% on Amazfit smartwatches, prices start at just $45. Ahead of Amazon's spring sale, Prime members can also save up to $180 on select Amazon Fire TVs.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale officially starts March 20 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT and runs through March 25. We're sharing only the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on tech and gaming worth your while. Scroll on to shop today's early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals now.

Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Top deals

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CM5JLWJK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Lowest price! Now $200 off via Amazon's on-page coupon the MacBook Pro M3 is the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4060: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fi7-12650H-GeForce-Display-Backlit-AN515-58-781P%2Fdp%2FB0C5RSZ6N2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $949 @ Amazon

Lowest price! One of the best laptop deals ahead of this month's Amazon Big Spring Sale takes $350 off the Acer Nitro 5. If you're a beginner gamer looking for an affordable entry level gaming-specific machine, you can't go wrong with the Nitro 5. We like the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/acer-nitro-5-2022" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Nitro 5 series for its bright display, comfortable display, and strong performance and graphics. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 4-Zone RGB backlit keyboard, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home

Apple iPad 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJLXMVMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $449 $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 10th generation10.9-inch Apple iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds:<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-World-Class-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0CN9H2PLY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $299 $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on Bose's newest earbuds. We didn't get to test them, however, these latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds scored a solid 4 out of 5-stars from sister site <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-ultra-earbuds" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Tom's Guide. Features: Spatial audio, active noise-cancelling, CustomTune sound customizing technology, Bluetooth connectivity, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with included case).

Beats Studio Buds Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBeats-Cancelling-Compatibility-Microphone-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB0BZK2Z2TC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $169 $129 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, the Beats Studio Buds Plus are just $10 shy of their all-time low price. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal.

Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Buds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-new-Echo-Buds-2023-Release-True-Wireless-Earbuds%2Fdp%2FB09JVG3TWX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$ 49 $35 @ Amazon

Now $15 off, the Amazon Echo Buds are on sale for an all-time low price. They feature 12mm drivers for crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Meanwhile dual microphones and voice detection allow for crystal clear two-way calls. On-ear tap controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls and quickly mute your mic. Lightweight and sweat resistant, the All-new Echo Buds work with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Assistant.

Amazon Fire Max 11: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B2SFTGQ6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $279 $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! Save $80 on the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B2SFTGQ6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">detachable keyboard and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, rated battery life of 14-hours

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Official-Site-Fire-HD-Kids-8-Pro-Tablet-8-inch-Display-2022-release%2Fdp%2FB09BG63ZMM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, 6-core processor, 3GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-alexa-voice-remote-pro%2Fdp%2FB09RX4HKTD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$34 $27 @ Amazon

Now just under $28, the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro is at its best price yet. It features “Alexa, find my remote”, backlit buttons for easy visibility and low lighting and two customizable buttons. The Alexa Voice Remote Pro works with just about all Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and other popular TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-Amazon-Soundbar-speaker-Virtual%2Fdp%2FB0C4BZ28PG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" rel="nofollow"> $119 $99 @Amazon

Lowest price! Amp up your audio - Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass—all in a compact design. Immersive sound - Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual:X and more detail with Dolby Audio.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids 5th Gen: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-New-release-Designed-parental-controls%2Fdp%2FB09B9CD1YB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $59 $39 @ Amazon

Amazon's Echo Dot Kids smart speaker is $20 off for a limited time. This 5th generation model delivers rich vibrant sound and delivers clear vocals. Using Amazon's built-in Alexa virtual assistant, kids can play music, read a bedtime story, and get help with their homework using just their voice. Plus, stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more hands-free.

Laptops

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHP-Display-i7-1355U-Graphics-15-ew1199nr%2Fdp%2FB0BVC1L6GB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,199 $869 @ Amazon

$15 shy of lowest ever price! Save $350 on the HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop. In our 2023 <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/hp-envy-x360-2-in-1" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">HP Envy x360 (AMD) review, we praise solid performance, clicky keyboard and clear webcam. If you're looking for a powerful laptop that does double duty, you can't go wrong with the HP Envy x360. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, HP Active pen, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Surface Laptop Studio 2 RTX 4060: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMicrosoft-Surface-Laptop-Studio-Touchscreen%2Fdp%2FB0CDJPQB9C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $3,699 $3,169 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $530 on the Surface Laptop Studio 2 in this early Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deal. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/Microsoft-Surface-Laptop-Studio-2-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 64GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Strix G15 RTX 3050: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-ROG-Strix-Gaming-Laptop%2Fdp%2FB0C25TM3JW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $799 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $200 off the 2022 Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop during its big spring sale. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-rog-strix-g15-advantage-edition" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Asus ROG Strix G15 review, we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus TUF Gaming A17: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-Display-GeForce-Windows-FA707XU-EH94%2Fdp%2FB0CKVD7VBR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

$11 shy of lowest ever price! This Amazon Big Spring Sale deals preview knocks $200 off the Asus TUF Gaming A17. We like the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-tuf-gaming-a17" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Asus TUF Gaming A17 series for its strong performance and graphics as well as solid battery life. We expect this 2023 release to be just as impressive given its CPU and GPU upgrades. Features: 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD

Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon_Fire_HD_10%2Fdp%2FB0CD1C2WB1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $194 $119 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon is slashing $75 off the 64GB model Amazon Fire HD 10 (no lockscreen ads). Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Dust-Resistant-Powerful-Processor-Lightweight%2Fdp%2FB0CCX11JT6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $449 $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen for a limited time. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. This is one deals Amazon Big Spring Sale deals to shop today. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touch screen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistant, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

Google Pixel Tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Tablet-Charging-Speaker%2Fdp%2FB0C1SHGHSZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $499 $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! One of today's best Amazon deals knocks $100 off the Editor's Choice Google Pixel Tablet. Featuring a charging speaker dock, it doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub. This makes it easy to stay in touch with your inner circle and control other smart devices in your home. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage.

Apple iPad mini 6 (64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09G9FW785%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $499 $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple iPad Air 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09V3J32N8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $599 $449 @ Amazon<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F2022-Apple-iPad-10-9-inch-Wi-Fi%2Fdp%2FB09V3JJT5D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">

Lowest price! Save $150 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Monitors

Samsung ViewFinity UJ59 32" 4K Monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-inch-UJ59-monitor-LU32J590UQNXZA%2Fdp%2FB07CS3JGPC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $339 $279 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 32-inch Samsung ViewFinity 32" Monitor. It features a massive 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 270-nit panel with 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. Connectivity options include 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, and 1 x headphone port.

Dell 34-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB095X7RV77%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $399 $326 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $70 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) 144Hz panel and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-DisplayHDR-FreeSync-Adjustable-LS49CG954ENXZA%2Fdp%2FB0CP6HW894%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $500 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $249 $189 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Wireless-Cancelling-Headphones%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ1HQ39%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fdib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.rBJH8HioWSS5VnSiIx_fKRsV8v496IEwclilfYpj9V6c-vXPmjm4IqFc9BeXF7Dx.b8V2sRa6rf3K6qyi9_ZzEoaXQegrHWnl01MeNZRboI4%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DBose%252BQuietComfort%252BUltra%252BWireless%252BNoise%252BCancelling%252BHeadphones%252Bwith%252BSpatial%252BAudio%252C%252BOver-the-Ear%252BHeadphones%252Bwith%252BMic%252C%252BUp%252Bto%252B24%252BHours%252Bof%252BBattery%252BLife%252C%252BWhite%252BSmoke%26m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26qid%3D1710870644%26refinements%3Dp_6%253AATVPDKIKX0DER%26sr%3D8-1%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$429 $379 @Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort Ultra premium wireless headphones. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSony-WH-1000XM5-Canceling-Headphones-Hands-Free%2Fdp%2FB09XS7JWHH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$ 399 $329 @ Amazon

$30 shy of lowest ever price! Amazon takes $70 off Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Bluetooth-Smartwatch-Rotating-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0C7929ML6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $399 $329 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $70 off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for a limited time. In our hands-on review, we claimed the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/samsung-galaxy-watch-6-and-watch-6-classic-hands-on" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life and fast wireless charging. Features: Fitness tracking, rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, 43mm AMOLED screen, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Smartwatch-Midnight-Aluminum-Fitness%2Fdp%2FB0CSTHRVJD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $429 $379 @ Amazon

$20 shy of <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/deals/hurry-apple-watch-series-9-gets-rare-price-cut-in-early-best-buy-presidents-day-deal" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">lowest ever price! Save $50 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5-stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Google Pixel Watch: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Watch-Smartwatch-Stainless%2Fdp%2FB0BDSGHVMW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $279 $119 @ Amazon

Lowest price! One of the best Amazon spring deals takes $80 off the 1st generation Google Pixel Watch. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy A25 Unlocked: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced-Expandable%2Fdp%2FB0CN1Q2X3B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $300 $265 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $35 off, this unlocked 2024 Samsung Galaxy A25 is more affordable than ever. Featuring a 120Hz AMOLED display and powerful octa-core processor, the Galaxy A25 offers flagship features at a budget price. This unlocked phone works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, Google Fi, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, T-Mobile, Ting Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon.



Features: 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080) 1,000-nit 120Hz AMOLED display, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 256GB of storage, Triple camera: 50MP, 13MP, 8MP with LED flash, fingerprint reader, 5,000mAh battery