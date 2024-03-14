Amazon Big Spring Sale starts March 20, I found 15 early deals to shop now

Thursday's Amazon Big Spring Sale announcement details Amazon's plans to start the season off right with epic deals for bargain hunters. From Mar. 20-25, save up to 50% on spring essentials including 40% on electronics. In fact, you can get a head start on Amazon Big Spring Sale deals today and save up to $200 on select Asus gaming laptops, up to $80 off select Samsung tablets, and up to 43% off Samsung monitors. Additionally, Amazon currently takes up to 38% off Sony headphones, up to 25% off select Logitech PC accessories, and up to 40% off Fire TV devices

Throughout Amazon's Big Spring Sale, new deals will drop each day which means you'll have 6 days of savings at your fingertips! Expect to see solid markdowns on our favorite laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, gaming gear and more. So if you want to upgrade your arsenal of gadgets or rack up on video games and PC accessories, you won't want to miss this month's Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Just like Amazon's yearly Prime Day sales event, you don't have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Amazon does offer exclusive Prime-member deals and perks. So if you don't have an Amazon Prime, consider joining now to take advantage of upcoming Amazon Big Spring Sale member-only deals and offers.

Remember, Amazon Big Spring Sale starts Mar. 20 and ends Mar. 25

Amazon Big Spring Sale — early deals

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $29 @ Amazon

$5 shy of lowest ever price! Save $20 on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Over the previous-gen, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Lowest price! Now $200 off via Amazon's on-page coupon the MacBook Pro M3 is the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Asus TUF Gaming A17: $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

$11 shy of lowest ever price! This Amazon Big Spring Sale deals preview knocks $200 off the Asus TUF Gaming A17. We like the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-tuf-gaming-a17" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Asus TUF Gaming A17 series for its strong performance and graphics as well as solid battery life. We expect this 2023 release to be just as impressive given its CPU and GPU upgrades. Features: 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Amazon

$20 shy of lowest ever price! Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Amazon Fire Max 11: $279 $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! Save $80 on the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B2SFTGQ6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">detachable keyboard and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, rated battery life of 14-hours

Apple iPad Air 5 LTE (64GB): $749 $599 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $150 on the iPad Air with Cellular support. it packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: $269 $229 @ Amazon

$10 shy of lowest ever price! Save $50 on the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $449 $369 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $80 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen for a limited time. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. This is one deals Amazon Big Spring Sale deals to shop today. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touch screen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistant, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $799 $679 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. It's the best premium all-around tablet for school, work, sketching and everything else. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/galaxy-tab-s9" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">hands-on Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, we found its gorgeous display, powerful performance and quad-speaker array impressive. Plus, the included stylus and useful features like Samsung DeX Mode and Second Screen makes it one of the best productivity tablets around. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 128GB of storage, 8,400mAH battery, facial recognition, fingerprint reader.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $329 @ Amazon

$20 shy of <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/deals/hurry-apple-watch-series-9-gets-rare-price-cut-in-early-best-buy-presidents-day-deal" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">lowest ever price! Save $70 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5-stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $ 399 $329 @ Amazon

$30 shy of lowest ever price! Amazon takes $70 off Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Samsung ViewFinity UJ59 32" 4K Monitor: $339 $279 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 32-inch Samsung ViewFinity 32" Monitor. It features a massive 32-inch (3840 x 2160) 270-nit panel with 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. Connectivity options include 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, and 1 x headphone port.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: $119 $99 @Amazon

Lowest price ever! Amp up your audio - Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass—all in a compact design. Immersive sound - Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual:X and more detail with Dolby Audio.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series: $519 $379 @ Amazon

Save $140 on the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It includes an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.