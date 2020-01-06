Lenovo's new Smart Tab M10 tablet doubles as a smart home assistant

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen is half smart home device and half tablet thanks to its portable design and helpful Google Assistant.

CES 2020 is in full swing, now with a new tablet straight from Lenovo: the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen. Comboed with Google Assistant, the Smart Tab M10 can go from a traditional tablet to a full on smart home device. The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 has potential to be one of the best tablets in 2020.

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen is slated to launch in April 2020 starting at $189.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen design

The back of the Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen features an Iron Grey aluminum panel accompanied by a camera. Meanwhile the face of the tablet sports narrow side bezels while the top and bottom are a little chunkier.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The tablet measures 9.61 x 6.03 x 0.32 inches and weighs just 1 pound. It also comes with a Smart Charging Dock with a Micro-USB power adapter, which makes it easy to use as a standard smart home device as opposed to a traditional tablet.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen ports

Considering that it's basically a tablet, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen has a decent number of ports, including one USB Type-C port, an SD card slot and a headphone jack. Some tablets come with just one port.

If you need more ports, take a look at our best USB Type-C hubs and best laptop docking stations pages to properly expand.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen display

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen's 10.3-inch, 1920 x 1200 screen emits 330 nits of brightness and covers 70.3% of the NTSC color gamut, which means it's bright but not very colorful.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

We'll see how the Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen looks when we get our hands on it in person.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen specs

Lenovo outfitted the Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen with a MediaTek Helio P22T Tab processor, up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. The tablet will come with Android 9 (Pie) right out of the box, which is just a slight downgrade from the current Android 10.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The tablet will also come with two side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, and a rear 8MP autofocus camera as well as a front 5MP fixed focus camera. The Smart Tab M10 also offers a kid's mode, so it's really the perfect household device if you have kids.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen battery life

Lenovo packed in a 5000 mAh battery into the Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen, but we're not sure how long the battery is going to last, as the company hasn't rated the battery life just yet. Ideally, we'd like it to be above 8 hours -- hitting 10 hours would be the sweet spot. But if you're using the tablet as a smart home device, you won't have to worry about it dying on you.

Bottom line

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 2nd Gen is an exciting product, and we can't wait to get our hands on time with it on the show floor. Stay tuned for that as well as our full review and benchmarks for the device later in the year. For more news on laptops, tablets and more, check out our CES 2020 hub page.