Black Friday 2021— start date, deals predictions, what to expect

Black Friday, inarguably the biggest retail shopping event of the year, falls on November 26. Although we're in the midst of summer and back-to-school season, Black Friday is just months away.

As per usual, both major and smaller retailers will offer jaw-dropping Black Friday deals on the industry's best laptops, tablets, computer monitors and more. If last Black Friday is any indication, retailers will begin putting out their feelers during October with premature Black Friday-like deals.

Black Friday history tells us that retailers like Best Buy and Walmart's Black Friday will officially announce their Black Friday sales in early November. This gives early budget shoppers a running start on their holiday gift lists. Not to be outdone, PC manufacturers like Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft are known to stage early Black Friday savings events.

With retailers dropping surprise deals and an early sneak peek sitewide savings — Black Friday 2021 will be epic.

Is Black Friday really cheaper?

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to also find the best deals on just about everything — even groceries.

Retailers discount just about all consumer tech so it's the best time to get solid discounts on laptops, tablets, computer monitors, game consoles, TVs and more. Television sets and laptops in particular see the most generous price cuts as retailers make way for next-gen products at the top of the year.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The most popular explanation of how Black Friday came to be traced back to retailers. Its name correlates to the way retail companies would color-code their financial losses and earnings in their end-of-year closing books. Red would indicate losses whereas profits were recorded in black.

Traditionally, holiday shoppers would head to stores on the day after Thanksgiving looking for deep discounts. This translated into a hugely profitable day for retailers and therefore became known as Black Friday.

Will stores be open on Black Friday?

As a direct result of the global pandemic, retailers took a different approach to Black Friday last year. Big box retailers like Best Buy and Walmart were closed on Thanksgiving Day.

This year, we expect stores to offer online-only Black Friday deals to encourage shopping from home with optional delivery or curbside pick-up. Black Friday deals grow bigger each year, so we expect to see a plethora of jaw-dropping huge savings.

We'll learn more about exactly which retailers will offer in-store shopping as we get closer to Black Friday 2021.

Black Friday 2021 deals predictions

Amazon Kindle: Amazon will dominate Black Friday as always. During Black Friday 2021, expect discounts on everything from the retailer's all-new Fire HD 8 tablets to its Kindle Oasis reader.

Apple MacBook: So far this year, we saw the latest MacBook Air drop to $899. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro sold for as low as $1,099 over the summer. Retailers could slash an extra $40 to $100 off on Black Friday.

Apple iPads: Apple's coveted iPad and iPad Pro tablets will surely see price drops on Black Friday. The lowest price we've seen for the 2021 iPad Pro yet is $699. Retailers will likely revisit this deal during the holiday season.

Samsung Galaxy Tab: Samsung recently announced the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE in August. Although it's too early to see a deep discount just yet, Amazon bundled Galaxy Tab S7 FE pre-orders with an $80 Amazon credit for future purchases. During Black Friday 2021, expect a modest discount on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and generous discounts on the previous-gen Galaxy Tab S7 of $150 or more.

Sony PS5 console: Walmart is the king of game console deals and will rule Black Friday 2021. Finding a PS5 console in stock is a deal in itself these days. Much like a Jordan or Yeezy sneaker release, PS5 restocks sell out within seconds. Although we may not see a discount on the console, expect to see rock-bottom pricing of PS5 games.

Microsoft Xbox Series X console: Again, Walmart hands-down usually has the best Xbox deals. Like the PS5, Xbox Series consoles go in and out of stock within seconds. We doubt if the unit will get a discount, however, Black Friday Xbox deals will be abundant come Black Friday 2021.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Since Black Friday traditionally occurs on the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2021 falls on Friday, November 26 this year. While that’s the official date of this year’s Black Friday, the event generally kicks off early at several retailers.

Last year, Best Buy's Prep for the Holidays Sale launched in early November with Black Friday pricing on everything from laptops to tablets to peripherals. Technically, Black Friday is a one-day shopping event, however, fantastic discounts can be had weeks before as well as after on Cyber Monday.

From now through the holidays, we’re sharing our best Black Friday shopping tips, trends and predictions right here. In the meantime, these are the best Black Friday-worthy deals you can get right now.

Black Friday Laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Apple's MacBook Air M1-powered ultraportable is one of the best laptops to buy. The MacBook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. As we note in our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance, and slim, unibody design. We were also impressed by its lengthy battery life which tapped out at 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing.View Deal

Galaxy Book Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

At $200 off, the Galaxy Book Pro is on sale for an all-time low price. One of the best portable 15-inch laptops around, it packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED display and a rated battery life of 20 hours. The laptop in this deal is configured with a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 14-core CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP Envy 13: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart

Now $200 off, the HP Envy 13 is one of the best laptops for the money. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop for work, school, and play. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo platform Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Black Friday Tablet deals

Apple iPad Air: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

One of the best Apple deals happing right now takes $100 off the latest iPad Air. This tablet brings pro-grade specs to the mid-ranger with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (with P3 wide color gamut), A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, a USB C port for charging and connectivity, as well as support for Apple’s best accessories. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Walmart has it for the same price. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $190 now $99 @ Amazon

At $50 off, the 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet has never been cheaper. With its bright, vivid 10.1-inch display and fast performance, the Fire HD is a great entertainment tablet. It's a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

Save $360 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover Keyboard bundle. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). View Deal

Black Friday Monitor deals

Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor: was $450 now $369 @ Dell

This Black Friday worthy deal takes $130 off the Dell S2721Q 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor. It has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz, 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync. View Deal

LG UltraGear 32-inch Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

Suitable for productivity and gaming, the LG 32GN550-B is currently $100 off at Walmart. This 32-inch (1920 x 1080) display has a 165Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. It's Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium. View Deal

Razer Raptor 27-inch Gaming Monitor: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

This Black Friday worthy deal takes $100 off the Editor's Choice Razer Raptor gaming monitor. It has a 1440p resolution at 144Hz, 1ms response time, HDR400 support and is G-Sync and FreeSync compatible. View Deal

Black Friday Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The excellent AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are $69 off right now on Amazon. With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones w/ free 20,800mAh Power Bank: was $349 now $278 @ Adorama

For a limited time, save $72 on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and get a free 20,800mAh Mophie XXL portable charger (valued at $40). The Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones block distractions and deliver excellent sound as well as crystal clear phone calls. This bundle includes Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, 20,800mAh Mophie XXL portable charger and an Adorama microfiber cleaning cloth. View Deal

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

Just in time for back-to-school, Amazon takes $49 off the excellent AirPods Max. Apple's latest headphones feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. View Deal

Black Friday Gaming Deals

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED XC: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $400 on the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED XC. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K display, 2.2-GHz i7-10870H 8-core CPU, and 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are an RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory and a speedy 512GB SSD.View Deal

NBA 2K21 for Xbox Series X: was $69 now $19 @ Amazon

NBA 2K21 is currently $50 off in this Black Friday-like deal. If you're a basketball fan looking for a realistic gameplay experience, NBA 2K21 is a must-have. It features its own campaign and promises a "basketball role-playing experience."View Deal

Madden NFL 21 Next Level Edition for PS5: was $69 now $37 Amazon

Save $32 on Madden NFL 21 Next Level Edition for a limited time. This football game features NextGen Player Movement fueled by real-world Next Gen Stats. Authentic new environments inside NFL stadiums for realistic gameplay like never before.View Deal